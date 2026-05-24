James Maddison celebrates as Spurs avoid relegation

On the final day of the season, antagonistic rivals Tottenham Hotspur and London rival West Ham United CLASHED. Scooped by Spurs' James Maddison, who celebrates their survival with a decisive goal. Meanwhile, West Ham's hopes were lifted in a sensational moment, when Taty found the net from Jarrod Bowen's corner.

TOTOTENHAM HOTSPUR'S JAMES M'ADDISON CELEBRATES AFTER SPURS AVOID RELEGATION ON THE FINAL GAME OF THEIR SEASON. SPURS BEAT EVERTON 1-0 TO RELEGATE LONDON REVENANT WEST HAM FROM THE PREMIER LEAGUE, CAPPING A DRAMATIC DAY AT BOTH ENDS OF THE TABLE.

TOTTENHAM TOOK THE LEAD FROM A CORNER AFTER A GOALMOUTH SCRAMBLE ENDED WITH THE BALL CROSSING THE LINE IN THE 42ND MINUTE. JOÃO PHALINHA HAD BEEN LEFT UNMARKED AT THE BACK POST AND HEADED AGAINST THE POST BEFORE SENDING THE REBOND BACK INTO THE SIX-YARD BOX.

MEANWHILE, WEST HAM'S HOPES WERE LIFTED IN THE 67TH MINUTE WHEN TATI HEADED HOME FROM A JARROD BOWEN CORNER TO PUT THEM 1-0 AHEAD AGAINST LEEDS. WILSON MADE IT 3-0 IN STOPPAGE TIME, BUT IT WASN'T ENOUGH AS THE HAMMERS ROUNDED OFF THE SEASON IN THE BOTTOM THREE. NINE MINUTES OF ADDED TIME HAD TOTTENHAM FUNDERS ON EDGE DURING THE LAST GAME, BUT PALHINHA'S GOAL WAS ENOUGH TO SEE THE LILYWHITES STAY UP AFTER AN EVOLUNTARY SEASON.

SPURS BEGAN THE DAY TWO POINTS ABOVE 18TH-PLACED WEST HAM AND KNEW A WIN OVER EVERTON WOULD GUARANTEE SURVIVAL. TO THE WEST HAM'S DEFEAT AT STAMFORD BRIDGE ON TUESDAY, TOTTENHAM MISSED THE CHANCE TO RELEGATE WEST HAM





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