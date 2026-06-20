Despite a challenging debut season with limited playing time, James McAtee remains a key part of Nottingham Forest's future plans under Vitor Pereira, with high hopes for his development and potential impact.

Manchester United's pursuit of Manchester United's former player, whose identity is not specified in the provided snippet but is likely referring to a high-value transfer, has dominated headlines.

However, the focus here shifts to James McAtee at Nottingham Forest. The snippet reveals that Manchester United had two bids rejected for an Anderson (likely referring to a different player, possibly Anderson from another club), with the last bid being £120m, which would have made him the most expensive English player ever.

In contrast, James McAtee struggled to get playing time in his debut season at the City Ground under four different managers. Despite these challenges, there is optimism within the club that McAtee will eventually break through due to his natural talent. He remains in Vitor Pereira's plans for the upcoming season, and a source predicts he will "explode" given the opportunity.

The nurturing of talent like Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White has been a selling point for Nottingham Forest, and McAtee is seen as the next product of their development system. He was part of Forest's £180m spending spree but only made two Premier League starts last season, as Gibbs-White secured the number 10 position, scoring 18 goals and nearly making England's World Cup squad.

McAtee played 287 minutes in the Premier League during Forest's relegation battle and started nine of their 16 Europa League games on the way to the semi-finals. His minutes under previous managers Ange Postecoglou and Sean Dyche were 161 and 441 respectively. He has only one assist and no league goals for Forest, though he did score a penalty in the Europa League. His best scoring return was nine goals in the Championship while on loan at Sheffield United.

The frustrations from last season have motivated him to target an England call-up for Euro 2028, and he is still highly regarded by England's coaching staff. McAtee, who is settled at Forest, took a week off after the season and has been training daily with a specific program designed by the club and his personal conditioning coach. He has added strength and conditioning work and is expected to return for pre-season in peak physical condition.

His fitness was questioned by Dyche, but during a running exercise McAtee impressed by finishing second in the squad, earning praise from the former manager. His character has been noted for remaining focused despite limited game time, earning credit for not shirking challenges and displaying humility. At the training ground, he is described as polite, hardworking, willing to improve, and treating everyone with respect.

His game intelligence is valued, as he is seen as a player who can find solutions on the pitch quickly. There is a sense he is still developing, and with a strong pre-season, he is expected to be able to compete for a place. The onus will be on McAtee to establish himself, but Vitor Pereira's fluid tactical style suits him. Internal comparisons have been made to Bernardo Silva, noting both can be defensively vulnerable but capable of match-winning moments.

McAtee was unveiled alongside club record signing Omari Hutchinson last summer. There is sympathy for his lack of minutes, which has prevented him from making a consistent impact. Given Forest's chaotic season-multiple managers, a relegation battle, and a deep European run-there were few chances to gradually integrate him. Other summer signings like Dan Ndoye and Dilane Bakwa face similar issues, meaning players like McAtee have to make an impact in limited substitute appearances rather than building rhythm through regular play.

However, among players with fewer than 300 Premier League minutes, McAtee-with 287 minutes-led the team in ball carries (47) over a distance of 560 meters and created the most chances (six). This evidence fuels the belief that with more minutes, his output will increase and he will be able to influence games next season.

Anderson, who is close to McAtee from the England set-up, was crucial for Forest's survival last season and will be missed if he moves to Manchester City. Anderson operates from deeper positions while McAtee plays more advanced, so there is no immediate pressure on McAtee to replace Anderson's role. He will be encouraged to follow his own path, even if his journey at the City Ground has been difficult so far





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James Mcatee Nottingham Forest Vitor Pereira Morgan Gibbs-White Premier League England National Team Euro 2028 Manchester United Transfer Player Development

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