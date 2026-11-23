Donald McAvoy receives additional jail time for threatening prison officers with death warrants at Glenochil Prison. The brother of Hollywood star James McAvoy adds four months to his sentence for violent behavior.

Donald McAvoy has been sentenced to an additional four months in custody for issuing death threats against prison staff at Glenochil Prison in Clackmannanshire. The convicted criminal, who shares a father with acclaimed Hollywood actor James McAvoy, made the alarming remarks during a routine security check in May 2025. The incident occurred while Donald McAvoy was being examined by a nurse and preparing for a full-body search.

Incident Details at Glenochil Prison

Donald McAvoy, aged 37, launched a violent tirade after being informed that he would undergo a strict body search at the high-security facility. During the assessment, which indicated he might be under the influence of an unknown substance, he shouted profanities at the staff and ordered them to leave. When officers attempted to restrain him on the floor to ensure safety, he escalated the situation by declaring that he had signed their death warrants.

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Prosecutor Bernadette Cuthbertson told the court that the inmate was particularly agitated about the prospect of being moved to a sterile cell. She stated that he made these threatening comments specifically while he was being held down by the prison officers. Following the disturbance, authorities transferred McAvoy from Glenochil Prison to a facility in Edinburgh to manage the heightened security risk.

Legal Proceedings and Consecutive Sentencing

Donald McAvoy appeared via video link at Alloa Sheriff Court to plead guilty to acting in a threatening and abusive manner. He admitted to swearing and uttering threats of violence during the altercation that took place on May 24, 2025. His legal representation provided no explanation for his reaction, noting that he continues to engage with officers daily without further incident.

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Sheriff Neil Bowie imposed a consecutive four-month jail term, ensuring it is served after all his current outstanding sentences. The sheriff acknowledged the unusual nature of targeting prison staff directly but emphasized that offending within the prison environment is a recurring pattern for McAvoy. The convicted individual displayed no visible emotion as the judicial ruling was delivered in the court.

Extensive Criminal History and Prior Convictions

Donald McAvoy has been in custody since May 2020 and is not scheduled for release until 2033. His original sentence of four years and ten months has been significantly extended by ten additional convictions. These past offenses include six counts for possessing mobile phones inside the prison, two counts of assault, one count of possessing a weapon, and one count of receiving stolen goods.

His criminal record also includes two previous periods of detention and fourteen separate prison sentences prior to his current incarceration. In 2023, he was charged with possessing a bladed item, which he claimed was a soap carving tool, while expressing determination to lead a pro-social lifestyle for the sake of his daughter.

Violent Past and Connection to Celebrity Half-Brother

The convicted inmate is the half-brother of 47-year-old X-Men star James McAvoy, though reports suggest the pair have never met and were raised separately. Donald McAvoy's violent history includes a 2021 attack where he and an accomplice ambushed 57-year-old grandfather Mieczyslaw Bawor in Glasgow. The victim was stabbed and struck with a baton but managed to capture a photograph of the assailant before he fled.

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In May 2025, shortly after the death threat incident, McAvoy slashed another inmate during visiting time at Saughton Prison in Edinburgh. This assault resulted in a separate sentence of five years and four months, further extending his time behind bars and resulting in his return to Glenochil Prison. His solicitor, Paul Smith, confirmed there have been no subsequent issues with staff since the recent sentencing.

Financial Inheritance and Future Outlook

Despite his continued legal troubles, legal representatives have highlighted potential financial stability upon his eventual release. At a previous hearing in 2023, Solicitor Ian Sievwright noted that Donald McAvoy inherited a sizeable amount of money from his father's estate following his father's death while in custody. This inheritance is seen as a potential resource to help him avoid further criminality.

McAvoy is a father of one child and has expressed a desire to provide for her upon his release. However, the new consecutive sentence ensures he will remain incarcerated for several more years. The court remains focused on the pattern of violent behavior and the serious nature of the threats made against the staff at Scotland's toughest prisons.