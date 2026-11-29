A blue plaque commemorating James McHenry, the Ballymena-born US Secretary of War and Constitution signer, was unveiled in his hometown on Thanksgiving Day.

On Thanksgiving Day, a blue plaque was erected in People's Park in Ballymena to honor James McHenry, the prominent 18th-century politician whose legacy is deeply intertwined with the founding of the United States. McHenry, who emigrated from this Northern Irish town in 1771 at the age of eighteen, rose to become a key figure in early American governance and a close confidant of George Washington.

Historical Link to American Anthem

The most enduring cultural connection to McHenry is the naming of Fort McHenry in Baltimore, which served as the setting for the inspiration behind The Star-Spangled Banner. During the War of 1812, British forces bombarded the fort, and the lawyer Francis Scott Key witnessed the American flag still flying above it at dawn. This visual confirmation of resistance inspired Key to write the poem that would eventually become the national anthem of the United States.

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Historian David Hume explains that McHenry's direct association with the fort creates an indirect but significant link between the town of Ballymena and one of the most recognizable songs in American history. The tribute in Northern Ireland highlights how local figures can have global cultural impacts through their contributions to national institutions and symbols.

McHenry's Political Ascendancy

James McHenry arrived in America with a background in law and quickly became involved in the American Revolution. After being captured and subsequently released, he gained the trust of George Washington, serving as his assistant secretary and later as the first Secretary of War. Washington praised McHenry in a letter of recommendation as a man of letters and abilities, noting his integrity, sobriety, and amiable temper.

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His political career continued to flourish as he left the army in 1781 and was elected to the Maryland senate. This path led to his inclusion among the thirty-eight individuals who signed the United States Constitution on September 17, 1787. McHenry served under the second president, John Adams, but his tenure ended in resignation following political conflicts involving Alexander Hamilton.

Complex Views on Slavery

While McHenry declared belief in the equality of sexes and races, like many founding fathers, he owned household slaves. Historian David Hume describes him as a gradual emancipationist who advocated for the phasing out of slavery over time. McHenry struggled with the immediate economic implications of freeing enslaved people who supported his estate, yet he believed in long-term freedom.

This nuanced stance reflects the broader societal debates of the era, where practices varied significantly by state. Hume notes that while McHenry never demanded immediate and unqualified emancipation, his position leaned toward eventual freedom, distinguishing him from those who staunchly defended the institution without reservation.

Recognition in Ballymena

The Ulster History Circle, which has erected over two hundred commemorative blue plaques in Ulster, organized the tribute to bring McHenry into public consciousness. Seamus McKee of the Circle expressed delight in honoring a man who was present at the start of the United States and its earliest administration. He described the event as completing a circle that connects the town's heritage to global historical impact.

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Attendees at the unveiling in People's Park noted the significance of recognizing local ancestors who achieved international prominence. One visitor remarked that such public recognition helps residents understand the global reach of their hometown's history. The plaque serves as a permanent fixture, ensuring that James McHenry's contributions to both American and Northern Irish history remain accessible to future generations.