Former Dundee boss James McPake discusses his new role in Dubai, working with elite young athletes and stars like Gareth Bale, while reflecting on his Scottish career.

Former Dundee manager James McPake has successfully transitioned from the pressures of Scottish football management to a pioneering role in youth development within Dubai. The 41-year-old, who previously managed both Dundee and Dunfermline Athletic, relocated to the United Arab Emirates four months ago with his family, marking a significant shift in his professional trajectory. This move allows him to focus on nurturing young talent in a state-of-the-art educational environment, far removed from the immediate demands of club management in Scotland.

Life in Dubai for Sports Professionals

James McPake and his family settled into their new life in Dubai after his wife, Dawn, secured a teaching position in the city. Dawn, who is a qualified teacher, managed to obtain a role at a local school, which provided the initial foothold for the family's relocation. James was able to secure a position working with students, capitalizing on the high demand for educators familiar with the British curriculum. The timing of their arrival has drawn some attention given global security concerns, but James reports that daily life in Dubai remains calm and business as usual.

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The family, including their daughters, has found the environment safe and conducive to normal activities. James notes that there is little to no visible tension in the region from the perspective of residents, allowing the girls to enjoy school and play outdoors at night without issue. The experience has exceeded their expectations, providing a stable and enriching environment for the children while James pursues a new chapter in sports development away from the spotlight of professional management.

Elite Facilities and Star Athlete Visits

James McPake now oversees under-16 and under-19 football programmes at a school with exceptional facilities. The institution has adapted timetables to accommodate intensive training sessions, providing students with access to strength and conditioning rooms, swimming pools, and dedicated pitches. James compares the setup to an SFA performance school, noting that the quality of infrastructure makes it difficult not to make a positive impact on the young athletes. The programme is relatively new but already attracting attention and resources.

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The school has hosted high-profile football figures to inspire the students. Former Real Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale recently spent an hour at the school, answering questions from senior pupils and interacting with younger players on the pitch. Additionally, ex-England midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is working full-time with James McPake, coaching on one of the other pitches. James emphasizes the value of this access for the youngsters, allowing them to learn from individuals who have competed at the highest levels of the sport.

Reflections on Scottish Career

Leaving Scotland was not driven solely by a lack of managerial opportunities, but rather by a desire to broaden the horizons of his children. James McPake acknowledges that the competitive nature of the Scottish football job market was a factor, but the primary motivation was to provide his daughters with an experience of a different society and culture while they were still young. The move was a deliberate choice to give them a global perspective, and the family has now settled comfortably into their new routine after several months in the region.

Despite living thousands of miles away, James McPake remains a close observer of Scottish football, particularly the clubs he has managed. He has been impressed by Dundee's recent form under manager Steven Pressley, whose tenure follows James's own time in charge between 2019 and 2022. He also retains strong affection for Dunfermline Athletic, where he won the League 1 title, and follows the progress of players he helped develop. He expresses pride in watching players he introduced to senior football, such as Luke Graham, who recently earned his first start for Scotland, and the Tod brothers, Andrew and Jon, who have progressed through the Scotland international age groups.

No Resentment Toward Past Clubs

James McPake holds no bitterness toward Dundee or Dunfermline Athletic regarding the manner in which his managerial spells ended. He describes his time at Dundee as excellent and maintains a positive view of his departure from both clubs. Regarding Dunfermline, he feels that while the team performed well in League 1, they did not receive sufficient backing to push further in the Championship. This perspective allows him to look back on his Scottish career with satisfaction rather than regret, focusing instead on the new opportunities and challenges presented by his life and work in Dubai.