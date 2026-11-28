James Michael Nona was arrested in Texas but Danielle Lea and autistic daughter Alayna remain missing. Family in Louisiana pleads for answers about their disappearance.

Danielle Lea and her eleven-year-old daughter Alayna remain missing after vanishing from their rural home in Butte La Rose, Louisiana, alongside a man identified as James Michael Nona. Family members reported the pair missing on July 28 following weeks of sporadic and unsettling communications that suggested Danielle Lea had been coerced or controlled. Despite the arrest of Nona in Texas nearly four months ago, investigators have yet to locate either Danielle Lea or Alayna, leaving the family in a state of profound uncertainty and grief.

Arrest Of James Michael Nona Reveals Identity

The man known to Danielle Lea as 'Trevor' was identified as James Michael Nona, a forty-two-year-old man from Texas, when authorities arrested him in August. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Nona was taken into custody on August 15 on charges related to the sexual abuse of a child under the age of fourteen spanning several years. He is currently held in Texas with no bond granted and has not been charged in connection with the disappearance of Danielle Lea and Alayna.

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Elaborate Alias Strategy And Fleeing Tactics

James Michael Nona allegedly fled Texas after becoming aware of the abuse investigation, employing a sophisticated method of evasion through the use of multiple aliases. Court records and law enforcement reports indicate that Nona traveled under the names 'Trevor Craw' and 'Dusty Crawford' while moving through different states. He was eventually located in Oklahoma using the name 'Jordan Hill,' where he also faces a pending criminal case for lewd and indecent acts with a child under the age of sixteen.

Suspicious Communication And Sudden Disappearance

Danielle Lea and Alayna were last seen in May in Butte La Rose, Louisiana, a rural community located outside of Baton Rouge. The disappearance began when Danielle Lea sold her home and moved in with the man known as 'Trevor,' who was later identified as James Michael Nona. Family members grew alarmed when her text messages stopped sounding like her, with Danielle Lea addressing relatives by their full names and eventually threatening to block them from communicating with Alayna.

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Family Plea For Information And Vigil

Wanda Broussard, the grandmother of Alayna and mother-in-law of Danielle Lea, has become the primary voice for the family, pleading online for any information that could lead to the discovery of her loved ones. Broussard described Alayna as a beautiful autistic girl who loves Princess Peach, Roblox, singing, and dancing, emphasizing that the child has a bright future and did not deserve her situation. The family gathered for a vigil on September 24 to honor Alayna's eleventh birthday, reiterating their determination to bring her home no matter the cost.

Ongoing Investigation And Future Steps

Although James Michael Nona has been extradited back to Texas and is being prosecuted for the child abuse case, the investigation into the whereabouts of Danielle Lea and Alayna remains open. Law enforcement agencies, including the Louisiana State Police and the St Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, continue to work on the case while the family waits for answers. The absence of any contact or sightings of the mother and daughter since May has resulted in a prolonged search effort with no confirmed resolution or location for the missing individuals.