James Norton Completes London Marathon, Raises £132,000 for Diabetes Charity

Actor James Norton successfully finished the London Marathon and raised a significant amount of money for Breakthrough T1D, a charity supporting research and care for type 1 diabetes, a condition he and his family members live with.

Actor James Norton completed the London Marathon on Sunday, raising an impressive £132,000 for Breakthrough T1D, a charity dedicated to finding a cure for type 1 diabetes .

Norton, 40, proudly displayed his glucose monitor and insulin pump after finishing the 26.2-mile race in 4 hours and 29 minutes. This cause is deeply personal to the Happy Valley star, as he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 22, and both his mother and sister also live with the condition. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease where the body doesn’t produce enough insulin, requiring lifelong management through insulin injections or devices like pumps.

Despite battling a chest infection leading up to the marathon, Norton persevered, describing the experience as ‘a mad and beautiful experience’. He shared photos on Instagram celebrating his accomplishment, including images with his parents, his medal, and a touching picture with a six-year-old girl named Emma, who also has type 1 diabetes. He emphasized the importance of the funds raised, stating they will support young diabetics across the country and contribute to research for a cure.

Norton specifically thanked supporters and highlighted the role of technology, mentioning his Dexcom G7 monitor and Omnipod 5 pump in keeping his glucose levels stable during the race. He also extended encouragement to fellow individuals living with type 1 diabetes, calling them ‘T1D warriors’. Norton has been a vocal advocate for diabetes awareness, previously describing the condition as his ‘mini-superpower’ and expressing increased empathy for those facing health challenges.

He recounted a past incident at the GQ Men of the Year Awards where a sudden drop in blood sugar caused a concerning situation, illustrating the constant vigilance required to manage the disease. His commitment to raising funds and awareness underscores the challenges faced by those with type 1 diabetes and the urgent need for continued research and support.

The substantial amount raised through his marathon effort will significantly benefit Breakthrough T1D’s work in improving the lives of individuals and families affected by this condition, and bringing the possibility of a cure closer to reality. He also acknowledged the generous support of the Bukhman Foundation in reaching the fundraising total





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James Norton London Marathon Type 1 Diabetes Breakthrough T1D Charity Insulin Pump Glucose Monitor

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