James Phelan Follows in Uncle Paul Daniels' Footsteps, Wows Britain's Got Talent Judges

Magician James Phelan, nephew of the late Paul Daniels, stuns Britain's Got Talent judges with a daring act, 10 years after his uncle's death. His audition earns him a place in the next round.

Magician James Phelan captivated the Britain's Got Talent judges during his audition for the ITV show, marking a decade since the passing of his celebrated uncle, Paul Daniels . The 33-year-old performer, amidst a field of hopefuls, took the stage on Saturday night with the goal of impressing the panel, which included Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and KSI. In his introduction, James revealed his connection to the late TV icon Paul Daniels , renowned for his mesmerizing magic acts.

James shared with the judges, I dreamt of this when I was tiny, and I've done magic my entire life. I fell in love with it because it's what my uncle Paul did. Paul Daniels, for anyone that doesn't know. I walked in today and I see his name on the wall and I stand on the same stage that he's spent years of his life. His performance, a daring display of skill, involved the disappearance of Amanda's ring and the unsettling act of swallowing sewing needles, leaving the Blackpool theatre in stunned silence. The impact of his act resonated deeply with viewers, as evidenced by the flood of positive comments across social media platforms. Audience members expressed their admiration, with one comment stating, In a series of mostly average magicians - imo James is one of the best of this series. Others lauded his performance, writing, James the Magician was fantastic! I'm sure his uncle Paul is looking down with the biggest smile on his face! and James! Magic is clearly in your DNA! And brilliant presentation. Very, very well done. Even viewers typically critical of magic acts were won over, with one writing, I usually hate Magic acts but I actually really enjoyed this one - Magic with the added danger element. In the theatre itself, the judges were equally impressed. Amanda exclaimed, Oh my goodness James. All your magic today was brilliant, that act was amazing. Simon added, Being someone who is related to one of the most well-known magicians Paul Daniels comes with a lot of pressure. And honestly, what you did, there is no other explanation than magic! James' audition earned him four yeses, securing his advancement to the next round of the competition. Following his performance, James spoke to the Mirror, shedding light on his uncle's approach to teaching him magic tricks. He revealed that Paul was hesitant to offer extensive instruction, apart from a basic color-changing card trick. James explained, My mum asked him to. He never told me how to do anything else, he'd say, 'It's in one of those books over there. Read those books and you'll find out how it's done. He didn't want me to be a tribute act, I suppose. He said, 'don't be me, be you, because you're the best one of you there is'. The act that stunned the audience involved a dramatic series of illusions, including the disappearance of Amanda's ring and the risky act of swallowing sewing needles. The judges' reactions were immediate and enthusiastic. Amanda, visibly impressed, praised James' performance, while Simon acknowledged the inherent pressure of being related to a legendary magician. The overwhelming sentiment was that James had not only met, but exceeded, expectations. In addition to the performance itself, James' journey on Britain's Got Talent has a poignant history. This audition was not his first attempt; he had auditioned a decade earlier, a moment that coincided with his uncle's passing and was subsequently never broadcast. His return to the stage, therefore, carries a deeper significance, representing a continuation of a legacy and a tribute to his mentor and family. The judges' decision to send him through to the next round highlighted the strength and originality of James' performance and the emotional connection it forged with both the audience and the panel. Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX





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