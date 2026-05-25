Colombia have named James Rodriguez in their World Cup squad, despite concerns over his fitness. Rodriguez joins 25 other players named in the squad, which excludes several high-profile players such as Juan Quintero and Luis Diaz

Captain James Rodriguez has been named in Colombia 's World Cup squad following a season disrupted by illness. The former Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Everton player has started in just two of Minnesota United 's 15 Major League Soccer matches, playing 194 minutes overall.

The 34-year-old midfielder is joined in Colombia's squad by Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz as the South American nation return to the World Cup after failing to qualify for the 2022 edition in Qatar. Rodriguez was taken to hospital in March after showing signs of illness during Colombia's 3-1 defeat by France and spent three days under observation with severe dehydration.

Rodriguez, who won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup, joined Minnesota in February, shortly before the MLS season began. Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma make the squad, as do former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina. Colombia will train in Bogota before facing Costa Rica and Jordan in friendlies on 1 and 7 June respectively.

Making their seventh appearance at the finals, they will face debutants Uzbekistan in their Group K opener on 17 June, before facing DR Congo and Portugal. The team will also play against Galatasaray, Bologna, Cagliari, Independiente, Mallorca, Nantes, Benfica, Crystal Palace, River Plate, Athletico Paranaense, Racing de Santander, Palmeiras, Flamengo, Sport, Vasco da Gama, Krasnodar, and Rosario Central in preparation for the tournament.

ForRodriguez's return to the World Cup, he will need to be at the top of his game if Colombia is to make it out of the group stage. This is a bigger challenge for the team compared to previous tournaments. In the 2014 World Cup, Colombia played on home soil, but this year they will be fighting for survival in a highly competitive tournament.

As Rodriguez pulls on the Colombia shirt once again, he will be hoping to make amends for not being able to continue his great football career longer. The team’s success will come down to their movement, their ability to pass effectively, and their defensive solidity. A win against Uzbekistan will boost the team’s chances of making it out of the group stage.

ForRodriguez, he will need to be fit enough to last the 90 minutes of the match, and to make an impact without overexerting himself. Dani_SUITE will be keeping a close eye on his condition as he looks to get Colombia off to a strong start. With Colombia facingperformances from the Argentine forward could prove to be a challenge for the team.





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