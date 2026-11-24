Everton defender James Tarkowski received his first Premier League red card in his 351st appearance after VAR upgraded a yellow for a challenge on Brentford's Yarmoliuk, sparking debate and ruling him out of the Merseyside derby.

Everton defender James Tarkowski was sent off for the first time in his Premier League career on Monday night, receiving a red card in his 351st top-flight appearance after a VAR review upgraded an on-field yellow card during the match against Brentford.

The decision has sparked widespread debate and means Tarkowski will miss Sunday's Merseyside derby. It also ruined David Moyes' record-breaking night as he took charge of his 593rd game as a Premier League manager. Prior to Monday, Tarkowski had received 74 yellow cards in the Premier League without ever being sent off, a top-flight record. Referee Craig Pawson initially deemed Tarkowski's challenge on Brentford's Yarmoliuk a foul worthy of only a yellow card.

Also read Premier League forced to release statement after James Tarkowski red card controversy vs Brentford

Referee Upgrades Card To Red For Serious Foul Play

After an intervention from the video assistant referee and a replay review, Pawson changed the yellow to a red for serious foul play. The Premier League match centre explained the decision on X: After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of yellow card for Tarkowski for the challenge on Yarmoliuk and issued a red card for serious foul play. No.6 commits a challenge that endangers his opponent's safety, making contact with the studs onto the shin.

Cancelling the yellow card - and a red card. Referees are asked to consider several factors for serious foul play, including the speed of the challenge, its intensity, force and the degree of control. Tarkowski won the ball but followed through forcefully. Everton manager David Moyes was not certain about the call.

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He told BBC Match of the Day: My thoughts at the time, I didn't think it was but when I've looked at it again I think his foot is high. Is there enough force for it to be a red card? Not sure about that. Opinions were split.

Experts Split On Whether Tackles Merit Red Card

BBC Sport's football issues correspondent Dale Johnson said: Really not sure about this as a VAR red card. Yes, Tarkowski absolutely ticks the boxes for speed and intensity and leading high with studs showing. But the question marks are that Tarkowski made only small contact and didn't have a straight leg when he did so.

Johnson compared it to another challenge along the same lines where the player won the ball and followed through into Alexis Mac Allister, which he thought was a far stronger challenge. Former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, wrote on X: Come on that's not a red... the game's gone. Arsenal striker Alan Smith agreed the decision was harsh.

He told Sky Sports: Ten years ago we wouldn't have looked at it once and now we still frame it on the follow-through. I just can't see it. Only Tarkowski knows if he wanted to leave it high or if it was natural. The follow-through was just natural momentum.

Jamie Carragher Insists Tarkowski Deserved Red Card

There's a bit of anger in there from Tarkowski and it's a little high but only he knows if he wanted to leave a little more on Yarmoliuk there. Opinion was far from unanimous. Both pundits in the Sky Sports studio were adamant it was a clear red. Liverpool centre-back Jamie Carragher said: It's a red card.

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Tarkowski has got previous for tackles like that. He is a 90s defender, he tackles like that. He follows through with such force, it is excessive. You want to give him the benefit of the doubt but it's a red card.

He added: You could argue was it a big enough mistake for VAR to get involved but I think we are splitting hairs. He doesn't need to do this. Fans also weighed in. Josh from Sheffield, a Liverpool fan, said: What's he meant to do?

Fans Criticize VAR Decisions Impact On Football

Stop momentum. It's a good tackle and the player runs into the natural follow through. Rob from Manchester said: These sorts of VAR decisions are making me turn off football. Why pay all that money to watch arbitrary decisions impact the game?

Lee commented: It is a sad day when a good tackle gets a player sent off. You slow anything down and dissect it you can find wrongs. Yellow was a bit much and the red ridiculous, we need ex players in the VAR decisions too. Max from Oldham said: What a load of nonsense the red card is.

Tarkowski can't stop his momentum. VAR has ruined another game, plus what is the ref doing? He had a chance to stick with the yellow card. Another case of an official who has never played the game.

Paul from St Asaph said: Tarkowski has got away with that same foul a few times. Do think he's the type of player to leave one in on purpose. An anonymous supporter said: Yes it's a red - Tarkowski knows what he's doing, it's frustration and wanting to leave a bit on the player.