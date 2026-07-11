Trafford says not playing at Man City was horrendous and targets England number one spot

James Trafford reflects on a difficult season at Manchester City where he made just one further Premier League start after Gianluigi Donnarumma arrived, and says he had to play regularly for his mental wellbeing.

James Trafford has described not playing regularly at Manchester City as a horrendous feeling and says he had to play every week for his own mental wellbeing.

Trafford Reflects On Final Season At City

The goalkeeper spoke about his final season at City on Football Daily's The Football Interview. City re-signed academy graduate Trafford in July 2025, two years after he had left the club to join Championship side Burnley. But less than six weeks after his arrival, Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma arrived from Paris St-Germain. The 27-year-old, who helped the French club win the Champions League just weeks earlier, immediately became City's first-choice goalkeeper, leaving Trafford short of playing time.

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After starting the first three matches of the campaign, 24-year-old Trafford made just one further Premier League start in the 35 games that followed Donnarumma's arrival. What a horrendous, horrendous feeling. Not playing, said Trafford. You are ringing a lot of people and just venting.

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Like most people, you have a bad day at work and you ring someone up. I ring my dad, I ring my mum, I ring my missus, I ring my mates. I like ringing my mates and we can just have a good talk about it all. It is quite funny.

Trafford added that the lack of game time affected him deeply. I had to play regularly this season for my own mental wellbeing. You just lose yourself not playing, he said. Maybe I am different, I do not know, but the feeling of not playing every week, it felt horrendous.

Leeds United Trafford Relishes Premier League Action

I just had to play every week this season for that mental feel-good and to keep progressing with my career and edging me closer to achieving the dreams I want to achieve. Despite his limited playing time, Trafford believes he still gained plenty from his final season at City. He helped the club win the League Cup and FA Cup after starting both finals at Wembley.

Going into any season, I always have the highest of hopes and always the belief that it will go the best way it could, he added. Unfortunately, we did not win all four trophies. It did not go how I expected it to go, but it happens. In the moment, I just tried to make the best of it as I could.

Looking back, I do not think it was a disappointing season in the end because I learned so much, I improved so much and I won two trophies in one year. There were moments when I was very down, regretting things and feeling disappointed, but looking back, I am very thankful for the experience. What an incredible year. Trafford was part of England's squad for the 2026 World Cup under Thomas Tuchel.

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Although he did not get game time, he called it an incredible experience that he will not forget. I did not play, but it is what it is, said Trafford. I did not expect to play when I got called up. I knew what my role was, but you just take as much experience as possible, learn from it and keep trying to win the day, because the more days you win, the better position you are in.

Trafford Aims To Become England Starting Goalkeeper

Next time around, Trafford hopes to be England's starting goalkeeper and believes he can achieve that goal. It is my aim and it is something I have always dreamed of, said Trafford. I always believe that one day I could be. Every day I try to keep improving to put myself in the best position to be England's number one one day.

I think everyone in the goalkeeping department with the national team wants to be number one because it is an amazing position to be in. Since arriving at Elland Road, Trafford has relished the opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League with Leeds United. The club has moved to 12th in the table before this weekend's fixtures, just two points off the European places, and he says the club are only going to get better.

I just think it is an incredible club, he said. You look at the fanbase, everyone here, it is an incredible place. It is just somewhere that is only going and getting better. We would love to get back into Europe.

I think every club you ask would like to get into Europe, so the main goal is just to keep on improving.