James Van Der Beek's Widow Shares Touching Trait Daughter Olivia Inherited From Late Actor

Kimberly Van Der Beek, the widow of James Van Der Beek, shares a touching moment on social media, revealing that their daughter Olivia inherited her father's 'gorgeous smile.' This heartfelt post is part of the family's ongoing effort to honor James' memory following his passing from cancer earlier this year.

Kimberly Van Der Beek , the widow of actor James Van Der Beek , recently shared a heartwarming glimpse into her family life following the actor's passing from colorectal cancer earlier this year. Through an Instagram post, she highlighted a striking resemblance between their eldest child, 15-year-old Olivia, and her late father, specifically pointing out Olivia's 'gorgeous smile.

' The post included a sweet selfie of Kimberly and Olivia, further emphasizing the close bond they share and the enduring presence of James in their lives. The passing of James Van Der Beek, known for his role in Dawson's Creek, occurred on February 11th, leaving behind a legacy of love and family. Kimberly and James were married in 2010 and built a family of six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah. The family has been navigating grief publicly, sharing moments of remembrance and the ways they are keeping James' memory alive. \Kimberly's Instagram post also served as a testament to the family's resilience and their efforts to find comfort in shared memories. Beyond the selfie, Kimberly has consistently used social media to honor her late husband, sharing photos and videos that capture his love for his family and his impact on their lives. On what would have been James' 49th birthday, Kimberly shared a collection of photos, including a picture of the couple together and a family snapshot, along with heartfelt messages that expressed her enduring love and the depth of her loss. These posts provide a window into the family's healing process and how they're cherishing the legacy of a man deeply loved by his family, friends, and fans. The posts also included messages from daughter Emilia, speaking about dealing with grief, remembering her father and sharing some of the advice that he had given to her before his passing. The candid sharing of personal moments has allowed fans to connect with the Van Der Beek family on a deeper level, offering support and empathy during their time of bereavement.\The public display of vulnerability is a reminder of the power of community and the importance of remembering and celebrating the lives of loved ones. The continuous sharing of pictures, videos and messages helps preserve James' memory and offers inspiration to others facing similar loss. The outpouring of love from fans and fellow celebrities shows the widespread impact James Van Der Beek had on those around him. This latest Instagram post, showcasing the resemblance between Olivia and her father, is just another chapter in the family's journey of healing and remembrance. It underscores the enduring connection between a father and daughter, and how a father's love continues to shine through. The shared smile between mother and daughter serves as a gentle reminder of the love that remains and how it continues to shape the family's path forward





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