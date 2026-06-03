James Wilkie Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker's Son, Shows Off His Muscular Arms in Modeling Photos

James Wilkie Broderick, the eldest son of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, has been following in his famous parents' footsteps by pursuing a career in acting. He recently showcased his muscular arms in new modeling photos posted to his Instagram account.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick 's son James Wilkie Broderick is following in his famous parents' footsteps. The 23-year-old aspiring actor showed off his muscular arms in new modeling photos posted to his Instagram on Tuesday.

The Sex and the City star's eldest child flexed his biceps in a black tank top while giving the camera a brooding stare. Another snap caught him looking effortlessly handsome, as he leaned back against a wall in a fitted white tee and paint-splattered pants. He also posed for a moody black-and-white shot, sitting on a stool in a simple tank top that showcased his sculpted arms.

The Brown University graduate's proud mom gushed about the glossy portraits in the comments, writing, 'Ah handsome. And happy. Xxx, mama.





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James Wilkie Broderick Sarah Jessica Parker Matthew Broderick Modeling Photos Instagram Muscular Arms Black Tank Top White Tee Paint-Splattered Pants Moody Black-And-White Shot Brown University Carol Burnett Award Golden Eve Event Sex And The City Continuation Hocus Pocus 3 Pretend I'm Not Here

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