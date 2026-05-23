James Young High School S2 Rugby Team Celebrates Outstanding Season

A team of talented rugby stars from a Livingston school, under headteacher Tricia Gallagher, won the East Region Schools Rugby Championship, becoming the first team to achieve the feat less than a year after being formed.

The James Young High School S2 rugby team won the East Region Schools Rugby Championship . A team of talented rugby stars from a Livingston school, led by headteacher Tricia Gallagher, celebrated an outstanding season with a victory over Berwickshire, Preston Lodge, and Trinity.

The team’s campaign began in October 2025 with a dominant opening round against Leith, Broughton, Musselburgh, and Armadale. Scoring an astonishing 240 points while conceding only 15, their rugby ability and sportsmanship were praised. Promoted for the second round in March 2026, they continued their remarkable form with victories over Eyemouth, Trinity ‘A’, and Preston Lodge.

Their success earned them a place at the East Region Schools Rugby Championship Finals Day, where they completed their incredible journey by lifting the title





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Rugby James Young High School Headteacher Tricia Gallagher East Region Schools Rugby Championship Outstanding Season Dominant Opening Round

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