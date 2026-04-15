Jamie Dornan to Play Aragorn in Lord of the Rings Prequel

Warner Bros. announced that Jamie Dornan will portray Aragorn (Strider) in the upcoming Lord of the Rings prequel, The Hunt for Gollum, sparking mixed reactions from fans. The film, set for release in 2027, will explore events between The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring.

Warner Bros. revealed at CinemaCon the actor taking over the role of Strider, also known as Aragorn , in the upcoming prequel Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, scheduled for release on December 17, 2027. Jamie Dornan , known for his work in Belfast, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, the Fifty Shades trilogy, The Fall, Once Upon a Time, and Marie Antoinette, will portray the 80-something-year-old chief of the Northern Dúnedain Rangers, who ultimately becomes King Elessar Telcontar. This news has sparked considerable discussion among fans, particularly given Viggo Mortensen's iconic portrayal of the character in the original trilogy. Mortensen, now 67, last played the role of Strider 23 years ago. Dornan, at 43, is the same age Mortensen was when he took over the role from Stuart Townsend in The Fellowship of the Ring in 2001. Mortensen had expressed openness to returning to the role, stating in a 2024 interview that he would consider it if he felt it was the right fit for him considering his current age and how he felt about the character.

The Hunt for Gollum promises to delve into the untold story between The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring. Leo Woodall, initially rumored to be playing Aragorn, will instead portray Halvard, a Dúnedain ranger who joins Strider and Gandalf (Ian McKellen) in their quest to capture Gollum. Andy Serkis will direct and reprise his role as Gollum/Sméagol, while Elijah Wood returns as Frodo Baggins, Lee Pace as King Thranduil, and Kate Winslet takes on the role of Marigol. The filmmakers are aiming to maintain the high standards of talent and performance that have defined the Middle-earth films. The screenwriters Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh, along with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou, are responsible for penning the script. Filming is slated to begin later this year in Wellington, New Zealand, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. This new installment aims to bring a fresh perspective to the beloved world of Middle-earth, with fans eagerly awaiting to see how Dornan will interpret the character of Strider.

Following the announcement, fan reactions on social media platforms like Instagram have been mixed. Some users have expressed excitement, while others have voiced reservations about the recasting of such a beloved character. One commenter humorously referenced Dornan's role in the Fifty Shades trilogy, while another jokingly imagined a scenario involving Kate Winslet. The casting decision has ignited a flurry of commentary, highlighting the passion and attachment fans have towards the Lord of the Rings franchise. This ongoing discussion illustrates the significant impact the films have had on popular culture and the high expectations that accompany any new addition to the Middle-earth universe. The focus now shifts towards the production phase, as fans and critics alike prepare to scrutinize Dornan's performance and the overall execution of The Hunt for Gollum, a prequel promising to expand upon the rich tapestry of Tolkien's world. This film carries the weight of a legendary saga. There is a lot riding on it for both the cast and the crew





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Lord Of The Rings Jamie Dornan Aragorn The Hunt For Gollum Film

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