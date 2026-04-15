Jamie Dornan to Play Strider, Leo Woodall Joins as Halvard in Lord of the Rings: The Hunt For Gollum; Andy Serkis Directs

Jamie Dornan and Leo Woodall are announced as new cast members for The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum. Dornan will portray Strider (Aragorn), while Woodall takes on the role of Halvard. Andy Serkis returns as Gollum and will direct the film, which also sees the return of Elijah Wood as Frodo, Ian McKellen as Gandalf, and Lee Pace as Thranduil. Kate Winslet is also rumored to join as Marigol.

In a significant casting announcement for the highly anticipated The Lord Of The Rings : The Hunt For Gollum spin-off, actors Jamie Dornan and Leo Woodall are set to join the venerable franchise. Dornan, 43, will step into the iconic role of Strider, the alias famously used by Aragorn. Meanwhile, Leo Woodall has been revealed to portray a character named Halvard, a Dúnedain ranger who will accompany Strider and Gandalf on their mission to find Gollum.

This new installment promises a blend of returning Middle-earth favorites and fresh talent. Andy Serkis, who masterfully portrayed Gollum in previous films, will not only reprise his role as the tragic ring-bearer but also take on directing duties for The Hunt For Gollum. Fans will also be thrilled to see Elijah Wood return as Frodo Baggins and Ian McKellen back as the wise wizard Gandalf. Lee Pace is confirmed to reprise his role as Thranduil, the Elven King. Adding to the star power, A-list actress Kate Winslet is rumored to be joining the cast as Marigol, a character pivotal to the narrative bridging the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Winslet's involvement marks her largest fantasy role to date, following her appearance in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Warner Bros. officially confirmed Dornan's casting at CinemaCon, detailing that he will play the chief of the Northern Dúnedain Rangers, an individual described as being in his 80s. This marks a significant departure from Viggo Mortensen's portrayal of Aragorn, a decision that has elicited a mixed response from the fanbase. Mortensen, who played the character for 23 years, is now 67, whereas Dornan is 43. The age similarity between Dornan and Mortensen at the time of his original casting in The Fellowship of the Ring in 2001 has been noted. Mortensen himself had previously expressed openness to reprising the role but emphasized the importance of being the right fit for the character at his current age.

Dornan, widely recognized for his roles in Belfast, the Fifty Shades trilogy, and The Fall, is now tasked with embodying a character deeply loved by fans. Woodall, who was previously rumored to be considered for the Aragorn role, will instead contribute as Halvard. The film's narrative is set to explore the period between The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring, focusing on the hunt for Gollum. Screenwriters Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh, along with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou, have penned the script. Filming is slated to commence later this year in Wellington, New Zealand.

The fan reaction to Dornan's casting has been varied. While some express excitement, noting his suitable appearance for Aragorn, others voiced apprehension or nostalgia for Mortensen's performance. Social media platforms have seen a range of comments, from humorous quips referencing Dornan's past roles to outright disappointment from those who believe only Mortensen can truly be Aragorn. Despite the divided reception, the anticipation for The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum remains high, with the promise of a rich tapestry of characters and a compelling storyline set to unfold





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Lord Of The Rings The Hunt For Gollum Jamie Dornan Leo Woodall Andy Serkis

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