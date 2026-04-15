Jamie Dornan to Replace Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn in 'Lord of the Rings' Prequel

Warner Bros. announces Jamie Dornan will take on the role of Aragorn in 'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum', sparking fan reactions and setting the stage for a new chapter in the Middle-earth saga.

Warner Bros. revealed at CinemaCon the actor taking over the role of Strider, also known as Aragorn , in the upcoming prequel Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, scheduled for release on December 17, 2027. Jamie Dornan , known for his work in Belfast (2021) and the Fifty Shades trilogy (2015–2018), will portray the 80-something-year-old chief of the Northern Dúnedain Rangers, who ultimately becomes King Elessar Telcontar. The news has sparked significant discussion among fans, particularly given Viggo Mortensen 's iconic portrayal of the character in the original trilogy. Mortensen, now 67, last played the role 23 years ago, adding to the sentiment surrounding the recasting.

Dornan's casting has prompted a range of reactions. Some fans are enthusiastic about the actor's potential, noting his past roles and physical resemblance to the character. Others expressed reservations, with social media commentary ranging from playful jokes to concerns about the overall impact on the established cinematic universe. Leo Woodall, initially rumored for the role of Aragorn, is set to play Halvard, a Dúnedain ranger. The film, which is set between The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring, will also see the return of several actors from the original trilogy, including Andy Serkis as Gollum, Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins, Lee Pace as Thranduil, and Kate Winslet as Marigol. The filmmakers aim to maintain the high standards of talent and production value that have defined the Middle-earth films, as expressed by the director in a statement. Production is expected to commence later this year in New Zealand.

The Hunt for Gollum promises to delve deeper into the events leading up to the main events of The Lord of the Rings. With the return of beloved characters and the introduction of new faces, the film intends to offer audiences a fresh perspective on the lore. The script, co-written by Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh alongside Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou, aims to capture the essence of Tolkien's world. This prequel offers fans a chance to revisit Middle-earth. The casting decision has ignited conversations about the interpretation and preservation of beloved characters. The contrast between Dornan's age and Mortensen's original portrayal also makes the selection interesting to examine. The film's overall reception remains to be seen. The filmmakers have a challenge to both honor the legacy of the original trilogy. The fanbase is eager to see the direction. The film is shaping up to become another thrilling adventure





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