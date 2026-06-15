Jamie Hince Steps Out with Kate Moss Lookalike Solange Smith in Los Angeles

Jamie Hince, ex-husband of Kate Moss, was seen on a date with musician Solange Smith, who closely resembles the supermodel. The pair have been spotted together multiple times and are reportedly recording music.

Jamie Hince , the 57-year-old guitarist of The Kills, was spotted once again with musician Solange Smith as they headed to lunch in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The pair have been seen together on numerous occasions, with Smith, 29, bearing a striking resemblance to Hince's ex-wife, supermodel Kate Moss. For their latest outing, Smith donned tiny black shorts and a pink floral shirt, accessorized with large black sunglasses and ballet flats, while Hince kept it casual in a grey sweatshirt, black jeans, and baggy grey suede boots. The duo appeared relaxed and comfortable in each other's company, further fueling speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Sources close to the couple have revealed that Hince and Smith connected over their shared love of music and are reportedly working on a new song together.

'He's been working with her to help her hone her craft and has worked on a new piece of music with her,' a source told The Sun. 'Since they started, they've been seen together a lot. ' The source added that Smith's resemblance to Moss has raised eyebrows, but the pair seem unfazed by the comparisons.

Smith has also shared two photos with Hince on her Instagram account over the past month, including one at The Gathering of Three Hearts launch event in March, captioned: 'Saying this journey has been an immense honour doesn't even begin to cover it.

' Hince was previously married to Kate Moss, with whom he tied the knot in 2011 after three years of dating. Their wedding took place in a village church in the Cotswolds, with Moss wearing a vintage-style cream dress designed by John Galliano and accompanied by fifteen bridesmaids, including her daughter Lila Grace.

However, the marriage began to unravel by 2015, and the couple separated after just four years of marriage. A source at the time told The Sun: 'They are properly over as a married couple. It's gone past the point of no return. Jamie's just waiting for Kate to move forward with divorce proceedings.

Neither are in any hurry but they both suspect there won't be a reconciliation.

' Contributing factors to the split included Moss's reported jealousy over Hince's friendships with other people, particularly his growing closeness with London DJ and model Lady Mary Charteris and her husband Robbie Furze. Friends of the couple allegedly sided with Hince, and rumors of marital issues surfaced when Hince was spotted speaking to Lady Mary at Glastonbury Festival in 2015 while Moss was not present.

Prior to their wedding, Moss had expressed openness to having more children, but the couple ultimately went their separate ways. Now, Hince appears to have moved on with Smith, a musician who not only shares his passion for music but also bears a striking resemblance to his famous ex-wife. The pair's relationship has sparked interest among fans and media alike, with many noting the uncanny similarity between Smith and Moss.

As Hince and Smith continue to spend time together, it remains to be seen whether this connection will develop into a serious romance or remain a collaborative musical partnership. For now, the duo seems to be enjoying each other's company, both professionally and personally, as they navigate the spotlight together





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Jamie Hince Kate Moss Solange Smith Dating Doppelganger

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