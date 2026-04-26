Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo Announce Podcast Return with Hilarious Aged Transformation

Made In Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have announced the return of their podcast, NewlyParents, with a comical video showcasing their aged-up selves. The couple’s creative advertisement has delighted fans and generated excitement for the podcast’s new season.

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo , known for their engaging podcast and reality TV presence, have unveiled a uniquely humorous promotional video to announce the return of their show, now titled NewlyParents.

The couple, who initially launched the podcast as NearlyWeds following their engagement and later rebranded it as NewlyWeds after their marriage in 2023, took a break after the birth of their son Ziggy in December. The podcast’s revival is marked by a wildly creative advertisement featuring Jamie and Sophie transformed into elderly versions of themselves through impressive makeup and prosthetics. The advert depicts an aged Jamie at the bedside of his equally aged wife, Sophie, in a hospital setting.

The scene is filled with poignant images from their relationship – wedding photos, pictures of baby Ziggy – interspersed with fantastical digitally created shots, including the couple on the moon and a mock newspaper headline proclaiming Jamie as Prime Minister. The comedic narrative unfolds as ‘old’ Jamie expresses regret for not bringing the podcast back, leading to a mock-dramatic scenario where Sophie appears to flatline.

This is quickly revealed as a nightmare, with Sophie waking up to find Jamie, Ziggy, and a full production crew surrounding her, announcing the podcast’s triumphant return. The video has garnered significant attention, eliciting enthusiastic responses from fans and fellow celebrities like Dani Dyer and Tasha Ghouri, who shared laughing emojis in response. Many viewers also commented on the impressive, albeit humorous, makeup transformation, drawing comparisons to figures like Dr. Seuss’s Lorax, Ellen DeGeneres, and the late Bruce Forsyth.

Beyond the promotional stunt, Jamie Laing recently shared his aspirations for expanding their family, expressing a desire for four children. He also voiced his views on modern parenting styles, suggesting a trend towards overprotection and ‘mollycoddling’ children. Speaking to The Times, he described the joys and challenges of new parenthood and acknowledged the significant adjustment involved in adding to their family. The couple’s podcast has evolved alongside their relationship milestones, reflecting their journey from engagement to marriage and now, parenthood.

The return of NewlyParents promises to continue offering listeners an intimate and entertaining glimpse into their lives, blending humor, honesty, and relatable experiences. The creative and engaging announcement has successfully generated buzz and anticipation for the podcast’s new season, solidifying Jamie and Sophie’s position as a beloved and dynamic duo in the entertainment world





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