Jamie Laing Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Ziggy's Birth and Praises Wife Sophie Habboo's Strength

Reality star Jamie Laing opens up about the emotional experience of his son Ziggy's birth, filmed for Disney+ show Raising Chelsea, and the challenges of parenthood alongside wife Sophie Habboo. The couple discusses the challenges of the birth and their concerns about social media.

Jamie Laing shared a deeply emotional account of his experience witnessing the birth of his son, Ziggy , during a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain. The reality star, known for his time on various reality shows, discussed his new Disney+ show, Raising Chelsea , which chronicles his journey to parenthood alongside his wife, Sophie Habboo .

Laing candidly admitted to shedding tears throughout the emergency C-section, praising Sophie's strength and resilience as she navigated the challenging birth. He described the experience as 'wild' and 'amazing', expressing his awe at the strength of women.

The couple's decision to film the birth was initially met with resistance from Sophie, who preferred to keep the cameras away. However, an unexpected video recorded by the anesthetist captured the special moment, eventually leading to its inclusion in the show. Laing revealed that the couple faced their own challenges during the process, and the footage has been an emotional roller coaster.

In addition to the birth experience, Laing and Habboo have made several critical decisions regarding their son's public exposure. During the interview, Laing spoke of the show in which his wife initially wanted to keep the birth from being filmed, but her experience in labour and the recording of the anaesthetist had her rethink her decision. They have chosen to be cautious about showing Ziggy's face on social media.

They decided to keep Ziggy's face off social media, and are hesitant on showing him in the series. While they discussed the possibility of including Ziggy in the show, they remained unsure about the extent of his involvement. The couple had initially hoped to keep their son's presence minimal.

The parents are also facing a dilemma with social media and how it might impact Ziggy in the future. Speaking on the Table Manners podcast, Sophie said she'd always wanted to protect Ziggy's privacy and felt conflicted over the potential inclusion of their son on Raising Chelsea, and that the parents have decided to carefully consider the effects of social media.

The couple’s decision reflects a growing concern about the impact of social media on children, with Jamie expressing the complexities of this new challenge. Both parents acknowledged the uncertainties of the future of social media and the potential for their child to later resent their decisions. They're navigating the delicate balance between sharing their lives with the public and protecting their son's privacy





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jamie Laing Sophie Habboo Ziggy Raising Chelsea Birth Parenthood Disney+ Celebrity Social Media Emergency C-Section

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Outlander fans 'work out' clue 'confirming' huge Jamie Fraser twistOutlander fans may have just figured out a huge twist for Jamie Fraser that will change everything

Read more »

Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford shares hilarious moment from brother Pete’s weddingThey kept their big day incredibly low key, but Sophie has let slip a hilarious moment

Read more »

Devastated Jamie Vardy and wife Rebekah watch on as Leicester players BOOED after latest loss with relegation to League One loomingLeicester City are nearing League One relegation after losing to Swansea City in front of a devastated Jamie Vardy at the King Power Stadium.

Read more »

Woman killed in dog attack at Leaden Roding house named locallyThe 19-year-old woman killed in the attack is understood to be Jamie-Lea Biscoe.

Read more »

Sunderland 1-0 Tottenham: Jamie Carragher believes Spurs are going down to Championship and does not think they can even beat WolvesSpurs have lost once again and remain in Premier League relegation zone with six games remaining; club are two points from safety; watch Spurs next game against Brighton live on Sky Sports Saturday Night Football, kick-off 5.30pm

Read more »

Dad finds daughter on floor after dog attack before lurcher bites off his earJamie-Lea Biscoe died after allegedly being attacked by the family lurcher called Shy

Read more »