Jamie Laing Criticized for Video of Unsecured Baby in Car

Jamie Laing faces backlash after posting a video showing his six-month-old son Ziggy being held by wife Sophie Habboo in a car without a seat belt or car seat, violating UK safety guidelines. He later deleted the clip amid public criticism.

Jamie Laing has faced backlash after posting a video showing his six-month-old son Ziggy travelling in the back of a car without being properly secured.

The clip, shared as part of a montage celebrating six months since Ziggy was born and praising his wife Sophie Habboo as a mother, shows Sophie cradling Ziggy while seated in the back of a vehicle. Neither the baby nor Sophie appeared to be wearing seat belts or using a car seat.

While the location of the clip is unknown, UK law requires children to be secured in an approved car seat with an internal harness until they are 12 years old or 135 cm tall. However, government website guidance states that children under three can travel without a car seat in a taxi if the driver does not provide one, but they must sit in the rear seat. In this case, the family appear to be in a taxi.

After viewers pointed out the lack of safety measures, Jamie deleted the segment and re-uploaded the montage without that part. Social media users were quick to criticize the couple. One comment read: 'Nice to see you have removed the irresponsible clip with Sophie holding the baby in the car, without a carseat or even her seatbelt on.

It would be wise to address the elephant in the room and maybe admit you have been irresponsible and will take more care going forward... I really hope you do, as no baby or child deserves to die in a crash.

' Another added: 'I'm so thankful you posted the original unedited video before this. I'm hoping it made you realise how utterly irresponsible you have been. Your baby has no voice to question you when you travel without a baby seat OR a seatbelt.

' A representative for Jamie has been contacted by the Daily Mail for comment. The controversy comes just days after Sophie shared sun-soaked snaps from their first family holiday with Jamie and Ziggy. The former Made In Chelsea stars lounged by the pool and dined with friends during their getaway. Sophie stunned in a sheer gold dress and later opted for skimpy outfits.

Jamie also shared shirtless photos cradling Ziggy in the pool. The couple have been open about their relationship challenges; in a recent episode of their NewParents podcast, Sophie revealed that Jamie tearfully begged for sex just three weeks after she gave birth, despite her having stitches and needing medical clearance. Jamie admitted being disappointed by the lack of intimacy, while Sophie noted they had been celibate for most of her pregnancy.

The candid conversation highlighted the struggles new parents face in balancing their relationship with caring for a newborn. In the UK, the law is strict regarding child car seats. According to the Department for Transport, children must use an appropriate child restraint until they are 12 years old or 135 cm tall, whichever comes first.

For children under three, the rules are slightly different in taxis: if no car seat is available, they may travel unrestrained in the rear seat, but only if the journey is necessary and no alternative is available. However, safety experts emphasize that this is a last resort and that parents should always ensure their child is properly secured.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) advises that using a car seat dramatically reduces the risk of injury in a crash. Many parents have expressed disappointment that public figures like Jamie Laing would set such a poor example, especially given his large social media following. The backlash has been intense, with many calling for Jamie to issue a public apology. Some commenters noted that as a celebrity, he has a responsibility to promote safe practices.

The deleted video originally showed Sophie holding Ziggy in her arms without any restraint, while she herself was not wearing a seat belt. This combination is extremely dangerous; in a collision, an unrestrained adult can become a projectile and crush a child. Even at low speeds, the forces can be fatal. Child safety organizations stress that the safest place for a child in a car is in a properly fitted car seat, rear-facing for as long as possible.

Despite the controversy, Jamie and Sophie have continued to share glimpses of their family life on social media. The couple married in 2023 and welcomed Ziggy in December. They often discuss parenting topics on their podcast NewParents, where they aim to be honest about the challenges.

However, this incident has overshadowed their positive messages, and many followers are waiting to see if they will address the car seat issue directly. For now, the couple remains mostly silent on the matter, with Jamie only removing the clip and not issuing a statement





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jamie Laing Baby Car Seat Safety Sophie Habboo Instagram Controversy UK Car Seat Law

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