Jamie Laing Reveals Bedroom Struggles During Conception Journey with Sophie Habboo

Made In Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo share candid details about the pressures of trying to conceive, including performance anxiety and the challenges of renovating their £12 million home for their son Ziggy. Their journey is documented in the Disney+ series 'Raising Chelsea'.

Jamie Laing , star of Made In Chelsea , has shared a candid account of the pressures he faced while trying to conceive a child with his wife, Sophie Habboo .

The couple, who welcomed their son Ziggy last December, documented their journey to parenthood in the Disney+ series 'Raising Chelsea'. Laing revealed on Olivia Attwood’s podcast that the stress of trying for a baby led to performance anxiety, resulting in difficulties in the bedroom, much to Sophie’s frustration. She expressed her anger, stating she couldn’t believe he was unable to perform when she was ovulating.

The couple openly discussed the intense pressure they felt, with Jamie describing it as 'so full on'. Beyond the challenges of conception, Jamie and Sophie have recently showcased the beautifully designed nursery for Ziggy in their £12 million London home. The room reflects a Scandi aesthetic, consistent with the rest of their West London townhouse, featuring warm neutral tones, a statement gingham wallpaper, and soft furnishings.

They invested in high-street brand Mamas & Papas, including a cot bed and dresser changer set costing over £1,000. The nursery also incorporates personal touches, such as a green striped rocking horse reminiscent of Jamie’s childhood and a cloud mobile chosen by Sophie to create a calming atmosphere. The couple emphasized their desire for a space that was both beautiful and practical, feeling they achieved a perfect balance.

They highlighted the emotional significance of creating this space as part of their journey to parenthood. The couple’s experiences are further detailed in their three-part Disney+ show, 'Raising Chelsea', which chronicles their journey from early pregnancy through labour and the first months of parenthood. The series also provides a glimpse into the extensive renovations of their property, now valued at £12 million after a significant overhaul.

The show reveals the financial strain of the renovations, with Sophie’s taste for luxury leading to substantial costs, such as a £44,000 marble floor. Jamie humorously noted his preference for more affordable options like wood and a golf simulator, but acknowledged Sophie’s penchant for the most expensive choices. The series offers a raw and honest portrayal of the challenges and joys of becoming first-time parents, alongside the realities of home renovation and managing a substantial budget





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