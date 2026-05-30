Jamie Lee Curtis Mourns Death of Sister Kelly Curtis at 69

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis announced the passing of her elder sister Kelly Curtis at age 69, sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. The sisters, daughters of Hollywood icons Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, both pursued acting careers. Kelly starred in films like The Devil's Daughter and worked as a production assistant on several of Jamie Lee's movies. Jamie Lee remembered her sister as a beautiful, talented, and fiercely independent woman who will be dearly missed.

Jamie Lee Curtis shared the heartbreaking news on Saturday that her older sister, Kelly Curtis, passed away at the age of 69. Both sisters were born into Hollywood royalty as the daughters of legendary actors Tony Curtis, known for Some Like It Hot, and Janet Leigh, famous for Psycho.

Following in their parents footsteps, both pursued acting careers. Kelly starred in several films, including the 1991 Italian horror movie The Devil's Daughter directed by Dario Argento, who also helmed the original Suspiria.

In addition to her on-screen work, Kelly worked behind the scenes as a production assistant on Jamie Lees films such as Freaky Friday, Christmas with the Kranks, and You Again. On Saturday, Jamie Lee took to Instagram to announce that her sister had died at home that morning, though she did not disclose the cause of death. She described Kelly as her first friend and lifelong confidante, praising her loving generosity and fierce opinions.

The devastated Halloween star expressed her deep sorrow and requested privacy during this difficult time. The Daily Mail has contacted Curtis's representative for further comment. The Curtis sisters grew up in the spotlight, often attending premieres and events with their famous parents. Kelly Curtis was born in 1954, five years before Jamie Lee.

Despite the fame surrounding their family, Kelly navigated her own path in the entertainment industry. She appeared in television shows and films throughout the 1970s and 1980s, gradually shifting her focus to behind-the-camera roles. Her work as a production assistant allowed her to support her younger sister on several movie sets. Colleagues remember Kelly as a warm and creative presence, always willing to lend a hand or share a story.

In her Instagram tribute, Jamie Lee wrote: A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis. She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature.

At peace. She was my first friend and lifelong confidant. She was jaw droppingly beautiful, and a talented actress. She played a mean game of hearts, collected turtles, loved her family, nature, music, thrifting, travel, Facebook, and Pokémon Go.

Jamie Lee added that Kelly was proud of her Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry and was a devoted American patriot. She will be remembered for her loving generosity, fierce opinions, endless curiosity, unique style, and her powdered, almond, crescent cookies at Christmas, hence her name, Auntie Cookie. The True Lies actress recalled that Kelly always signed off any message or farewell with a Hungarian blessing: Isten Veled, God is with you.

Jamie Lee concluded her tribute by writing: Isten Veled to my sister of the sun and the moon, my Tai. I'll see you on down the line. The news of Kelly Curtis's death has prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans and fellow actors. Many have taken to social media to express their sympathies and share memories of the actress.

Kelly's contributions to the film industry, both in front of and behind the camera, are being remembered fondly. Her legacy extends beyond her filmography, touching the lives of those who knew her personally. As Jamie Lee Curtis and her family grieve, they find comfort in the memories of Kelly's vibrant spirit and the love she shared with everyone around her.

The entertainment community stands united in honoring the life of Kelly Curtis, a woman who embraced her heritage, cherished her family, and lived life on her own terms





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