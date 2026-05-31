Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Rare Wedding-Eve Photos and Emotional Tribute Following Sister Kelly's Death

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed a sentimental moment she shared with her late sister Kelly before her wedding day, releasing rare black-and-white photos after the sibling's death at age 69. Curtis described Kelly as her first friend and lifelong confidant in a heartfelt Instagram post, noting her sister's peaceful passing at home and in nature. The tribute details their close yet complicated bond, Kelly's passions, and her work as an assistant on Curtis's films, celebrating her unique style, generosity, and Hungarian-Jewish heritage. Both daughters of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, the sisters followed their parents into the entertainment industry. Curtis's post includes a Hungarian blessing, Isten Veled, that Kelly often used, and has drawn widespread condolences from friends and fans.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has shared a heartfelt tribute to her sister Kelly Curtis , who passed away at age 69. The emotional announcement was made via Instagram , where Curtis described Kelly as her first friend and lifelong confidant.

The post was accompanied by a black-and-white photo of Kelly. Curtis later shared additional rare photos, taken in 1984 on the evening before her own wedding, showing the two sisters together. Those images, captured by their friend Suzanne Tenner, depict a tender moment between the sisters, with Kelly serving as Jamie's maid of honor.

Curtis reflected on their complex but enduring bond, noting sibling rivalry from their parents' divorce and years spent living apart, but emphasized that Kelly re-entered her life permanently for her wedding and later worked as an assistant on several of Curtis's film projects, becoming an integral part of her family. She expressed missing her sister while finding solace in the knowledge that Kelly passed away peacefully at home, in nature.

Curtis detailed her sister's passions, including a love for family, nature, music, thrifting, travel, Facebook, and Pokémon Go. She also highlighted Kelly's pride in her Danish and Hungarian Jewish ancestry and her devotion as an American patriot. The tribute further remembered Kelly's personal touches, like her powdered almond crescent cookies at Christmas, which earned her the nickname Auntie Cookie.

Curtis closed with a Hungarian blessing, Isten Veled, meaning God is with you, a phrase Kelly often used, signing off to her "sister of the sun and the moon, my Tai.

" The Curtis sisters were daughters of Hollywood legends Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. Both pursued acting careers, with Kelly known for roles in films such as the 1991 horror The Devil's Daughter and behind-the-scenes work on Jamie's movies including Freaky Friday, Christmas with the Kranks, and You Again. Friends and fans, including celebrities like Rita Wilson and Jennifer Garner, responded with condolences and praise for the shared photos, calling them tender and beautiful. A cause of death was not disclosed





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Jamie Lee Curtis Kelly Curtis Tony Curtis Janet Leigh Sister Death Tribute Instagram Wedding Photos Maid Of Honor Hollywood Family Actress The Devil's Daughter Freaky Friday Isten Veled

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