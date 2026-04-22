Jamie-Lynn Sigler Opens Up About Decades of Hiding Her Multiple Sclerosis

The Sopranos actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler details the 15 years she spent concealing her MS diagnosis out of fear for her career, and how finding support from the MS community and figures like James Gandolfini and Christina Applegate helped her embrace her condition.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler , known for her role in The Sopranos , has spoken candidly about the 15 years she spent concealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis, fearing it would derail her career in Hollywood.

The 44-year-old actress, who now uses a mobility scooter, expresses regret over the extensive measures she took to hide her physical symptoms – including a limp, incontinence, and chronic pain – from both the entertainment industry and the public. Sigler revealed in a recent interview with Us Weekly that the most impactful part of publicly disclosing her diagnosis a decade ago was the overwhelming support she received from the MS community.

She realized she had deprived herself of a vital connection with others who understood her struggles and felt a profound sense of belonging. For years, Sigler felt she was constantly performing, living a life built on deception to maintain her professional image. She recalls the anxiety she experienced while landing a significant pilot role, constantly fearing exposure. The relief she felt upon remaining undetected was unsettling, as it highlighted the societal stigma surrounding disability.

A turning point came when she confided in her late Sopranos co-star, James Gandolfini, who played her on-screen father. Gandolfini’s quiet support and willingness to check in on her privately provided a much-needed sense of comfort and validation. He intuitively understood her need for someone to share her burden with, offering a safe space for her to be vulnerable.

This support was crucial during a time when Sigler felt isolated and alone in her battle with MS. Sigler credits fellow actress Christina Applegate, who was diagnosed with MS in 2021, with further empowering her to embrace her condition and challenge the shame associated with it. Applegate’s directness and willingness to discuss often-taboo aspects of living with MS, such as the need for incontinence products, helped Sigler confront her own internalized stigma.

Sigler now finds herself settled and confident, even while navigating life with a disabled body. She attributes this newfound peace to her relationship with her husband, Cutter Dykstra, who serves as her primary caregiver, and their move to Austin, Texas in 2021. She believes their connection was destined, and that finding someone who accepts and supports her fully has been transformative. Sigler is promoting her autobiography, 'And So It Is...

', which delves deeper into her journey with MS and her path to self-acceptance





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Jamie-Lynn Sigler Multiple Sclerosis MS Celebrity Health The Sopranos James Gandolfini Christina Applegate Autobiography Disability Health

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