Jamie-Lynn Sigler Opens Up About Her 15-Year Battle with Multiple Sclerosis

The Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler reveals her decades-long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis, detailing the physical and emotional challenges she faced while keeping her diagnosis a secret. Inspired by Christina Applegate’s openness, Sigler shares her journey of acceptance and advocacy in her new memoir, And So It Is...

For 15 years, Jamie-Lynn Sigler , best known for her role as Meadow Soprano in The Sopranos, concealed her diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) from everyone except her closest friends and family.

Fearful of losing her job or disappointing others, she hid symptoms ranging from uncontrollable spasms and a pronounced limp to severe mobility issues and incontinence. Now 44, Sigler credits fellow actress Christina Applegate, who also lives with MS and was recently hospitalized due to complications, for inspiring her to embrace vulnerability. In her new memoir, And So It Is...

, Sigler writes that Applegate’s openness gave her the courage to share her own struggles, including the deeply personal challenges of incontinence—a common but rarely discussed symptom of MS. She recounts a harrowing moment before appearing on the Today show when she lost control of her bowels, cleaned herself up, and proceeded with the interview as if nothing had happened. Sigler first noticed symptoms at age 20, just before filming the third season of The Sopranos.

Initially misdiagnosed with Lyme disease, she endured numbness and paralysis from the waist down, at one point fearing she might never walk again. Balancing her public career with the private battle against MS became an exhausting struggle, as she buried her diagnosis under layers of denial. It wasn’t until 2016, after the birth of her son Beau, that she decided to go public. Her connection with Applegate deepened when the Dead to Me star revealed her own MS diagnosis.

Together, they launched the podcast MeSsy to raise awareness about the condition. Applegate’s radical honesty encouraged Sigler to confront the shame she felt, including the use of adult diapers—something she once would have rather died than admit. In her book, Sigler details the first time she wet herself while walking the streets of New York, feeling disgusted and embarrassed. She sat on a bench, crossed her legs tightly to hide the stain, and called her then-boyfriend for help.

He arrived with a shirt to cover her waist, allowing her to return home without drawing attention. Another terrifying moment came during her Broadway run as Belle in Beauty and the Beast in 2002. Mid-performance, she feared she might have lost control of her bowels, a nightmare scenario given the character’s constant stage presence. Though her fears were unfounded, the anxiety haunted her.

On another occasion, at a Yankees game, she lost bladder control while sitting in the front row. To cover the wet stain, she texted a friend to spill a drink on her. Sigler’s journey from secrecy to advocacy highlights the emotional and physical toll of MS, as well as the power of shared experiences in breaking down stigma





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