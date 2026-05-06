Jamie-Lynn Sigler Reflects on 'Big Mistake' Marriage and Financial Struggles in New Memoir

Jamie-Lynn Sigler opens up about her first marriage to AJ Discala in her new memoir, calling it a 'big mistake' and revealing financial discrepancies. The Sopranos actress discusses her journey of self-discovery and the lessons she learned from the relationship.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler , best known for her role in The Sopranos , has reflected on her tumultuous first marriage to AJ Discala, calling it a 'big mistake' in her new memoir, And So It Is...

A Memoir of Acceptance and Hope. The actress, who was just 20 years old when she married Discala in 2003, initially saw him as a lifeline during a time of personal uncertainty.

However, she soon realized the relationship was not right for her, and the couple divorced just two years later. In her book, Sigler reveals that she was financially entangled with Discala, and a forensic accountant later discovered that a six-figure sum had gone missing from their joint account. She admitted that she was unaware of how much money she had or what she was worth at the time.

The accountant found that a portion of her earnings from The Sopranos would be moved to their joint account for living expenses, but a significant amount would then be transferred to an account she had no access to. Despite the financial discrepancies, Sigler has chosen to move on, stating that she no longer cares about the missing money and wants that chapter of her life closed forever.

The memoir also delves into the early stages of her relationship with Discala, whom she initially met as her financial manager. Sigler described him as charismatic and confident, but their dynamic shifted dramatically after an intimate moment in a car. She recalled how their relationship quickly evolved from professional to personal, with Discala becoming her 'everything' overnight.

However, not everyone in her life supported the union. Sigler revealed that her late co-star James Gandolfini, who played Tony Soprano, did not attend her wedding. She speculated that Gandolfini may have disapproved of the relationship, though she acknowledged that she would never know his true reasons. Before their marriage, Sigler discovered messages between Discala and his ex on his phone, leading to a heated argument.

She admitted to firing him as her manager and breaking up with him in a single outburst, though they eventually reconciled and married. Despite the challenges, Sigler’s memoir is ultimately a story of growth and self-discovery, as she reflects on the lessons learned from her first marriage and the importance of financial independence





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Jamie-Lynn Sigler AJ Discala The Sopranos Memoir Financial Struggles

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