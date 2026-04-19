Jamie O'Hara Marries Keziah Grubb in Star-Studded Village Celebration

Former footballer Jamie O'Hara tied the knot with his partner Keziah Grubb in a lavish countryside wedding. The event featured a performance by So Solid Crew and saw celebrity guests celebrate the happy couple's union.

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O'Hara has embarked on a new chapter, exchanging vows with his partner Keziah Grubb in a vibrant ceremony held at a distinguished village hotel on Saturday. The 39-year-old footballer, who previously played for England, took to social media to share joyous moments from his second marriage, showcasing intimate snapshots and lively videos alongside his new wife.

The couple exchanged their marriage vows at the picturesque St Mary's church in Horton Kirby, a countryside setting that provided a serene backdrop for the commencement of their union. Following the church service, the celebrations transitioned to The Moat Hotel in Wrotham, where a reception brimming with energy awaited the newlyweds and their guests. Social media posts revealed the couple sharing affectionate selfies in their wedding car, a testament to their happiness on this significant day. The reception itself appeared to transform into a lively celebration, with a dynamic performance by Harvey and Romeo from the renowned So Solid Crew adding a high-octane element to the festivities. This joyous occasion marks a new beginning for Jamie O'Hara, who had announced his engagement to Keziah, a director within a UK recruitment group, in March of the previous year. The proposal took place during a romantic holiday, an event he shared with his followers, expressing his profound happiness and gratitude for his partner. His Instagram post capturing the wedding day sentiments read: Mr and Mrs O'Hara. I'm so lucky to have the most incredible person in my life forever. What a day. The outpouring of congratulations from friends and former colleagues, including notable figures like Robbie Keane, underscored the widespread well wishes for the couple. However, the day was not without its lighthearted moments of friendly banter. A photograph circulating online showed Jason Cundy, O'Hara's TalkSport co-host, humorously sporting a mask of current Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou outside the church, a nod to the club's ongoing performance, which O'Hara playfully acknowledged. The wedding celebrations further unfolded with shared videos capturing the couple's first dance, a tender moment that showcased their connection. Jamie also entertained guests with an energetic display of his Irish dancing skills, adding a personal and amusing touch to the reception. The party atmosphere escalated with the electrifying performance from So Solid Crew, turning the reception into what former Love Island star Reuben Collins described in a social media caption as not just a reception, but a rave. The energy was palpable as Romeo and Harvey of the group incited the crowd onto the dance floor, creating an unforgettable party atmosphere for all in attendance. Jamie O'Hara's previous marriage was to former model and Miss Great Britain, Danielle Lloyd. Their union, which lasted from 2012 to 2014, resulted in three sons: Archie, Harry, and George. The divorce followed allegations of infidelity on Jamie's part, an event he has since acknowledged as a significant mistake that he believes impacted his career and led to a period of depression. Post his divorce from Lloyd, O'Hara was briefly linked to Bianca Gascoigne, daughter of football legend Paul Gascoigne, and model Elizabeth-Jayne Tierney. His current marriage to Keziah Grubb signifies a fresh start, with his social media tributes to her highlighting the deep affection and support she provides, both to him and his children. His engagement announcement previously featured a photograph of Keziah showcasing a substantial engagement ring, accompanied by the heartfelt caption: SHE SAID YES!!!! So lucky to have found you and my mum would be so proud of us. You are my everything. His birthday message to Keziah further illustrated their strong bond: Happy birthday to the most incredible person to come into my life, builds me up when I'm feeling down and is always there for me and my children, couldn't do it without you, we all love you Kez





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