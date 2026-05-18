Jamie Ritchie Separates from Childhood Sweetheart, Moves in with Close Friend After Marriage Collapses

Jamie Ritchie, a former Scotland rugby captain, has split from his childhood sweetheart wife, Millie, and she has moved in with one of his closest friends. The Ritchies' marriage abruptly ended last summer, just days before they were set to move together to the south of France. After his marriage, Ritchie only spent a year in France before returning to Scotland. The Ritchies and the other couple had previously often socialised together, with their new partners also splitting up from their spouses.

International rugby star Jamie Ritchie has broken up with his childhood sweetheart wife – and she has set up home with a close friend, the Daily Mail can reveal.

The former Scotland captain, 29, recently revealed he will be returning to his homeland following the collapse of his marriage to long-time partner Millie. Millie Ritchie, also 29, has now moved in with one of his closest friends, who has also split from his wife. It is understood that the two couples had previously often socialised together before both marriages collapsed.

The Ritchies' marriage is understood to have abruptly ended last summer just days before the couple were due to move together to the south of France. They had been in the final stages of preparations to relocate after Ritchie agreed to leave Edinburgh for a new contract with French side USA Perpignan. The Ritchies had even packed up the entire contents of their townhouse in the city, to send to storage or take to France in a van.

They had also organised a new home in south-west France but then instead they decided to separate. Jamie Ritchie recently revealed he will be returning to his homeland following the collapse of his marriage to long-time partner Millie. After his marriage, Jamie Ritchie only spent a year in France.

Announcing his move back to Scotland at the end of the season, he said: 'The club has been very welcoming, as have the fans, but it's a personal decision I have made to be closer to my kids and my family.

' His statement then became personal, continuing: 'The club has been very welcoming, as have the fans, but it's a personal decision I have made to be closer to my kids and my family. ' Ritchie is now expected to play for Glasgow Warriors next season instead. Before their split, Ritchie and Millie had been very publicly visible as a couple, routinely presenting a united front on social media, regularly posing for beaming pitch-side snaps together.

The Ritchies and the other couple are understood to have first met several years ago. They two couples quickly became close and Millie's new partner is thought to have become a mentor to the sportsman and they shared business interests. Millie's new partner also shared business interests with her.

Mrs Ritchie was also involved in a business with new partner but quit after her husband played his last match with Edinburgh Shortly after was her last appearance on Ritchie's Instagram profile. This was in a post he made to mark his departure from Edinburgh and to thank their fans. Soon after Ritchie stopped sharing photos of his wife online, Mrs Ritchie changed her long-time profile picture – from a photo with her husband, to one of her without him





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jamie Ritchie Childhood Sweetheart Rugby Star Separation Facebook Instagram

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jamie Carragher Lashes Out at Liverpool Squad, Describing Them as 'Physically and Mentally Weak'Football legend Jamie Carragher delivers a scathing attack on Liverpool's current squad, branding them 'physically and mentally weak'.

Read more »

BBC Scotland - Why a 20 minute rest could help you work betterOne fitness expert believes modern life is leaving us 'wired and tired'.

Read more »

Jamie Carragher identifies Arne Slot's biggest mistakes after Aston Villa defeatThe former Liverpool centre-back spoke after the Reds' 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa

Read more »

Ireland 54-5 Scotland: Ruthless Ireland thrash Scotland in front of record crowdIreland finish their Six Nations campaign in style with a dominant 54-0 victory over Scotland in front of a record attendance at the Aviva Stadium.

Read more »