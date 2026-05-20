Jamie Webster Announces New Album 'Running Round The Sun' and UK Tour with Intimate Venues, Out on Friday, September 4, 2026

After a gap of six years, Jamie Webster, the singer, has released his brand new album titled 'Running Round The Sun' on September 4, 2026. The album is set to be released on standard and fan-edition vinyl, CD, and digital formats. Another thing that will be worth mentioning is the intimate venues for the tour that will start on September 5, 2026.

Jamie Webster , the 32-year-old singer from the United Kingdom, has released his fourth album titled ' Running Round The Sun .

' The album is set for release on Friday, September 4, 2026, and the lead single 'Just Begun' was released on May 20, 2026. Webster has also announced a new UK tour with intimate venues, starting at Southampton’s The 1865 venue on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

The tour includes several performances in cities like Warrington, Liverpool, and Leeds, and Webster will be performing at venues like O2 Academy 1 in Bristol, O2 Institute 1 in Birmingham, O2 Academy in Leeds, and Live House in Dundee. Advance access to ticket booking links via the mailing list is available on Webster's website. Copies of the album, merchandise, and ticket bundles can be purchased





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Jamie Webster New Album Intimate Venues UK Tour Running Round The Sun

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