Jan Young's Journey From Aviation Executive To Alzheimer's Care

Former Scottish newspaper executive and aviation official Jan Young faces Alzheimer's dementia. Her husband Jim details the diagnostic delay and current daily care challenges.

Jan Young, a pioneering Scottish journalist and former aviation official who broke gender barriers in the 1960s, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia. The 79-year-old, known for her work at The Edinburgh Evening News and her role in drafting contracts for military aircraft, now requires constant assistance from her husband, Jim Young. The diagnosis marks a stark contrast to her vibrant career spanning government contracts, business ownership, and national cultural projects.

The couple, who have resided in Penicuik, Midlothian, for 55 years, received the formal diagnosis last year after a prolonged and difficult diagnostic journey. Initial symptoms emerged years prior, with a psychiatrist first diagnosing Mild Cognitive Impairment in September 2024. It took two and a half years from the onset of symptoms to reach the definitive conclusion regarding Jan's condition.

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Diagnostic Delays And Medical Assessment

Jim Young expressed skepticism about the initial assessment of Mild Cognitive Impairment, noting that the symptoms pointed to more severe neurological issues. He observed significant changes in Jan's behavior, including confusion, anxiety, and memory lapses that occurred within seconds of hearing information. Despite his concerns, the diagnostic process was delayed, partly due to medical fears regarding a potential heart condition that required careful management to preserve her remaining cognitive functions.

Nine months after the initial diagnosis, further medical testing confirmed the deterioration of Jan's condition. Experts subsequently diagnosed her with Alzheimer's dementia. The delay in medication caused by the concern over her cardiac health meant that interventions to support her memory were postponed for several months. This period of uncertainty added to the stress experienced by the couple as they navigated the early stages of the disease.

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Career Highlights And Personal History

Jan Young's professional life was characterized by high-pressure roles that relied on sharp memory and quick thinking. After leaving school, she joined the Ministry of Aviation in 1964. In this role, she helped draft contracts for training aircraft sold internationally, contributing to the UK government's global sales efforts. Her ability to perform complex tasks under pressure was a hallmark of her early career in London.

Returning to Scotland in the 1970s, Jan Young continued to challenge industry norms. She ran a fashion boutique before joining The Edinburgh Evening News. There, she led the special-features unit despite facing a glass ceiling where male colleagues were promoted more frequently. She later established a successful tablet business from her kitchen, selling products to shops and food vans across the Lothians, including Edinburgh Airport. Her products were widely recognized, with claims that she made the best tablet in the world.

After selling her business, Jan Young founded a national management consultancy firm and worked as a self-employed trainer across the UK. In her retirement, she became one of ten lead stitchers for the Great Tapestry of Scotland. This 469ft-long project, which toured the UK, remains one of the largest public-art projects in Scottish history. Her contribution to the tapestry highlights her dedication to community and cultural endeavors even as her personal challenges began to mount.

Current Care Needs And Support Systems

Jan Young now struggles to remember conversations that occurred just seconds prior, necessitating daily support from her husband. Jim Young, 82, has assumed the role of her sole carer, managing her finances, medication, and daily appointments. He prepares meals and helps her with household tasks, though she still takes pride in tidying the home and assisting where possible. Jan attempts to maintain normalcy by keeping a daily diary, but Jim must frequently remind her of commitments and tasks.

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The couple's situation has forced a significant change in their lifestyle. Jan is unable to go out alone due to the risk of confusion, anxiety, and getting lost. Their daughter, Lara, who lives in Australia, maintains contact through frequent phone calls to check on her mother's well-being. Despite these challenges, the couple remains devoted, with Jim emphasizing that he does what is necessary because he loves his wife. They hope to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary with a cruise, a testament to their enduring relationship.

Advocacy And Future Medical Support

Jim Young has praised the support provided by Alzheimer's Scotland, particularly through Carer Education sessions that offer advice on managing dementia. However, he has expressed serious concerns about the lack of NHS support for families dealing with the condition. He feels that Jan has been let down by the absence of consistent medical and psychiatric attention since her formal diagnosis, leaving him to manage her cognitive deterioration with considerable reliance on charitable organizations.

Jim Young highlighted the disparity in support for dementia compared to other serious illnesses. He noted that if Jan had cancer or another disease, they could access immediate advice and help from her GP. The current system, which relies heavily on organizations like VOCAL, the Red Cross, and Citizens Advice, places a significant burden on informal carers. Jim Young's advocacy underscores the urgent need for improved medical and psychiatric resources to support families navigating the progressive nature of Alzheimer's dementia.