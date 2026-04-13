Jane Fallon Announces Upcoming Surgery Amid Cancer Battle, Addresses Fake Obituary and AI-Generated Images

Author Jane Fallon, known for her successful career and long-term relationship with Ricky Gervais, shares an update on her cancer treatment, revealing an upcoming operation and addressing the spread of misinformation online, including fake obituaries and AI-generated images.

Author Jane Fallon has announced she is preparing for a follow-up operation as part of her ongoing battle with cancer. The news was shared via her Instagram account on Monday, where she posted an image of her feet clad in compression socks, a common medical aid used during and after surgery to prevent blood clots. The accompanying caption was brief, simply stating 'The popsox are on again.

Wish me luck,' immediately followed by an outpouring of support from fans and well-wishers, including celebrities such as Emma Willis and Roisin Conaty. This update comes after a period of positive news and, unfortunately, the emergence of concerning online activity related to her health. Fallon, 65, first revealed her cancer diagnosis in March, following a routine mammogram, and has been transparently sharing updates and insights with her followers throughout her treatment journey. The author has received considerable support from the public for her openness and resilience. Earlier this month, Fallon shared optimistic news regarding her progress. After undergoing surgery to remove a tumor and a surrounding margin of healthy tissue, she announced that the surgeons were successful in removing the primary affected area. She stated, 'The surgeon said I can lift some weights so I'm starting with this one. Just a little update, all is good, yesterday I had my follow-up and they have basically got it all.' However, the subsequent follow-up revealed the necessity for a second operation. The issue is that the surgeons did not obtain a clear margin around the excised tissue, which will necessitate a second procedure to ensure the complete removal of any remaining cancerous cells. She explained, 'What they haven't got is a clear margin around the edge of what they have taken so I am going to have to have another op. It will be just to make sure they get everything, which is a bit of a pain, but it isn't a worry – they just need to make sure they have a clear margin, so will be the exact same operation as last time.' Fallon expressed her understanding of the necessity and her confidence in the medical team, conveying a sense of grounded optimism throughout her communication with her followers, even as she prepared for a repeat of the procedure. This announcement is published against a backdrop of negative digital activity, and misinformation surrounding Fallon's health. The update comes only a few days after Fallon openly criticized a fake obituary that circulated on X, which she described as 'disgusting'. Further complicating matters, Fallon has expressed significant concern about the spread of artificial intelligence generated images and information related to her diagnosis. Regarding AI generated images, she wrote: 'I've taken the post about the obituary down, because I don't want people to think I'm upset by it. I'm not. p***ed off yes. But more, I just want people to know that any photos you see of me in hospital, looking sad or with tubes sticking out of me are 100% fake – AI generated'. She is making it clear that the images are generated and not legitimate representations of her treatment and health. The author, who has been in a relationship with comedian Ricky Gervais for over 40 years, has garnered widespread support from fans and well wishers throughout her illness. Fallon's career began in television before transitioning to a successful career as a best-selling author, with titles such as Getting Rid Of Matthew, Worst. Idea. Ever, Faking Friends, Just Got Real and Queen Bee among her widely acclaimed works. She and Gervais met while attending University College London in 1982, and they have been together ever since, sharing their home in Hampstead, west London, with their pets.





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