Jane Fonda Estrangement Ceremony: Stars like Demi Moore, Dame Joan Collins at Cannes

Jane Fonda, the 88-year-old Oscar winner, performed at the 79th Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony just six days after her ex-husband Ted Turner's passing. Although shocked by Turner's death, Fonda gracefully captivated the red carpet, wearing a luxurious black sequined gown. Furthermore, in her moving tribute to Turner, she honored his 'brilliant mind', 'vulnerability', and the 'swashbuckling' aspects of their ten-year marriage.

Jane Fonda dazzled at the 79th Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony on Tuesday, making a striking public appearance just six days after the death of her ex-husband, Ted Turner , who passed away at the age of 87.

The 88-year-old Oscar winner, who was married to the CNN founder from 1991 to 2001, arrived at the Palais des Festivals in a floor-length black sequined gown, embodying Old Hollywood glamour and flawlessly showcasing her screen legend status. Fonda shared a moving tribute to Turner on social media, reflecting on their decade-long marriage and praising his 'brilliant mind' and 'vulnerability', despite their personal loss





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Entertainment Lifestyle Jane Fonda Ted Turner Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Cannes Black Sequined Gown Old Hollywood Glamour Screen Legend Status Memorial Tribute To Ted Turner

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