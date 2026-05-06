Jane Fonda Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late Media Mogul Ted Turner

A detailed look at the life and legacy of Ted Turner, featuring the emotional reflections of his ex-wife Jane Fonda on his contributions to media and nature.

The world of media and entertainment is mourning the loss of Ted Turner , the visionary billionaire who revolutionized the way the world consumes news. Turner passed away on Wednesday at the age of 87, leaving behind a legacy of innovation, boldness, and a fierce commitment to the planet.

The news of his passing was officially confirmed by CNN, the very network he established to provide constant, global coverage of current events. Following the announcement, his former wife, the iconic actress and activist Jane Fonda, took to social media to share a deeply personal and emotional tribute to the man she once described as her 'favorite' ex-husband.

Fonda, now 88, reflected on the decade they spent together between 1991 and 2001, painting a picture of a man who was as romantic as he was adventurous. She described him as a swashbuckling pirate who swept into her life and changed her trajectory forever. In her reflections, Fonda highlighted a rare quality in Turner: his vulnerability.

She noted that for a man of his stature—the creator of a media empire and a world-champion sailor—the ability to express a need for others was a profound strength. Fonda expressed that their relationship was transformative, as she experienced the unique sensation of being both needed and cared for simultaneously, which provided her with a new sense of confidence and self-belief. Beyond their romantic connection, Fonda lauded Turner as one of the most influential teachers she ever encountered.

She credited him with expanding her knowledge on subjects ranging from complex business strategies to the intricacies of the natural world. Turner's passion for wildlife and conservation was a central theme in his life, and Fonda noted that he taught her that those who respect the law of the land, such as hunters and fishermen, often make the best environmentalists.

She recalled his immense competitive spirit, comparing him to the legendary Katharine Hepburn, noting that whether it was a skiing competition or a discussion about land stewardship, Ted always pushed those around him to strive for more. The tribute also touched upon the philanthropic and environmental impact Turner left behind. Fonda envisioned him in the afterlife, surrounded by the various species he worked tirelessly to save from the brink of extinction.

She specifically mentioned the black-footed ferrets, prairie dogs, bison, and the Yellowstone wolf pack, suggesting that these animals are now thanking him for his dedication to their survival. Furthermore, she spoke warmly of the five children from Turner's previous marriages, acknowledging the complexities of their family dynamic but emphasizing the love and resilience that held their extended family together.

She reflected on the difficulties of being the child of such a powerful and complex personality, noting that the children had navigated these challenges with grace. Professionally, Ted Turner was a force of nature. Known as the 'Mouth of the South', he was never afraid to speak his mind or challenge the status quo.

By founding CNN in 1980, he created the first 24-hour cable news channel, a move that forever altered the landscape of journalism and earned him the title of Time's Man of the Year. His influence extended into sports as the former owner of the Atlanta Braves and into cinema through Turner Classic Movies. Mark Thompson, the CEO of CNN Worldwide, described Turner as a giant on whose shoulders the current organization stands.

Though he suffered from Lewy body dementia in his later years, his spirit remained a presiding force within the network. He leaves behind a world that is more connected and a natural world that is more preserved because of his singular vision and unwavering drive to think big and act with purpose





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