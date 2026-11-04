Janeese Lewis George Elected Mayor of Washington DC Amidst Trump Criticism

Democratic socialist Janeese Lewis George wins the Washington DC mayoral election with over 84 percent of the vote, succeeding Muriel Bowser.

Janeese Lewis George has been elected as the next mayor of Washington, DC, securing a decisive victory in the city's mayoral race. The 38-year-old Democratic councilmember swept the election on Tuesday, capturing slightly more than 84 percent of the total vote cast by residents.

A Decisive Victory for Democratic Socialism

Lewis George defeated Green Party candidate Robert Gross and independent candidate Rhonda Hamilton in a landslide that underscores strong local support for her platform. Her win places her among a growing cohort of democratic socialist leaders in major American cities, joining figures such as Zohran Mamdani of New York City and Katie Wilson of Seattle. This electoral success occurred simultaneously with broader Democratic gains in federal offices across the nation during the midterm elections.

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Trump's Harsh Condemnation of the Winner

The election result drew immediate and severe criticism from President Donald Trump, who had previously targeted Lewis George during the primary season. Following the announcement of her victory, Trump took to Truth Social to label the incoming mayor a communist whose policies would be capital destroying. He specifically cited her stances on prison reform, sanctuary city status, opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and resistance to anti-crime crackdowns as threats to public safety.

Campaign Focus on Affordability and Autonomy

Lewis George campaigned heavily on issues of housing affordability, restricting ICE activity within the district, and maintaining DC independence from federal oversight. She pledged to personally engage with members of Congress to build bipartisan relationships aimed at protecting DC autonomy and advancing statehood legislation. Her victory marks a significant shift from the approach taken by outgoing Mayor Muriel Bowser, who attempted to balance opposition to and appeasement of the current administration.

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Transition Plans and Administrative Review

As Lewis George prepares to take office, she has outlined an immediate plan to conduct a forensic analysis of every District agency. This audit aims to identify savings, spending inefficiencies, fraud, and abuse to ensure taxpayer funds are managed responsibly. She stated her willingness to work with the current administration when it benefits DC residents while reserving the right to stand up to federal actions that harm the district.

Outgoing Mayor Supports Seamless Transition

Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has served since 2015 and chose not to seek reelection, issued a statement congratulating Lewis George and promising a smooth transition of power. Bowser described the election results as a representation of the other side of the political spectrum but affirmed her commitment to supporting the new leadership. Lewis George responded with gratitude for Bowser's service and expressed eagerness to collaborate with her team to ensure continuity in governance.