Janel Parrish Launches New Romance with Sasha Farber Amid Divorce Filing

Janel Parrish, known for her role in Pretty Little Liars, has publicly announced her new relationship with professional dancer Aleksandr 'Sasha' Farber on the same day she filed for divorce from her husband, Chris Long. The couple shared a passionate dance video on Instagram, receiving support from Farber's former Dancing with the Stars colleagues. Parrish and Long have agreed on the terms of their divorce, including spousal support and property division. Professionally, Parrish is set to star in two upcoming indie dramas, Bound For Glory and Sydney vs Sean.

Janel Parrish , known for her role in Pretty Little Liars , has officially launched her new romance with professional dancer Aleksandr 'Sasha' Farber on the same day she filed for divorce from her husband, Chris Long.

The couple made their relationship public with a passionate Instagram video where Farber dramatically dipped Parrish and kissed her while dancing to Stephen Sanchez's hit song Until I Found You. Farber captioned the video, 'I'm the luckiest man in the world,' and Parrish responded with a heartfelt message, 'My,' followed by four white heart emojis and a crown emoji. She later reposted the video on her Instagram story, writing, 'Following your joy will always be the right thing to do.

' The announcement received warm reactions from Farber's former Dancing with the Stars colleagues, including Sharna Burgess, Peta Murgatroyd, Lindsay Arnold, and Gleb Savchenko. Parrish, who boasts 12.8 million social media followers, first hinted at her connection with Farber in an April 8 TikTok video, where they were seen dancing together. She captioned the video, 'When you run into @Sasha Farber in the parking lot.

' This marks Farber's first public relationship since his brief fling with former Dancing with the Stars partner Jennifer 'Jenn' Tran, which ended last June. Tran made history as the first Asian-American Bachelorette. Before that, Farber was married to fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater, but they finalized their divorce in 2024 after four years of marriage.

Parrish and Long, who met at Dave & Buster's in 2016, legally separated a few months ago after over seven years of marriage. They filed a joint petition for divorce on Wednesday, agreeing on spousal support, division of property, legal fees, and the date of separation. It remains unclear whether Parrish has removed the tattoo on her left arm, which commemorates their September 8, 2018, wedding date.

Professionally, Parrish is set to star in the indie drama Bound For Glory alongside Jaime King and Chris Kattan, portraying a mixed-race working-class couple navigating Hollywood. She will also produce and star in Gavin Michael Booth's upcoming relationship drama Sydney vs Sean, playing the character Sydney opposite Ryan Powers' Sean.

Additionally, Parrish earns $110 per Cameo appearance, showcasing her continued popularity and influence in the entertainment industry





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Janel Parrish Sasha Farber Divorce Dancing With The Stars Pretty Little Liars

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