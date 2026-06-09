Janet Montgomery Reveals Husband Left 10 Days After Birth of Second Child

Actress Janet Montgomery shared on Instagram that her husband, Joe Fox, abandoned her just ten days after she delivered their son, leaving her to navigate single motherhood for two children amidst profound grief and uncertainty, while crediting her online community for vital support during the ten-month rebuilding process.

Actress Janet Montgomery has publicly shared that her husband, Joe Fox , left her just ten days after she gave birth to their second child. The star of New Amsterdam , who is 40 years old, and Fox welcomed their son Milo in December of the previous year, six years after the birth of their daughter, Sunday Juno.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Montgomery detailed the profound shock and heartbreak of becoming a single mother to two young children so soon after giving birth. She described the initial period as one of overwhelming grief, exhaustion, fear, and uncertainty, struggling to cope hour by hour while being responsible for two infants who needed her unconditionally.

However, she also expressed immense gratitude for the support she received from her online community, which helped her navigate the difficult journey of rebuilding her life over the subsequent ten months. Montgomery shared that her followers celebrated her daughter's milestones, watched her son grow, checked in on her during dark times, and offered extraordinary kindness that often arrived when she needed it most, making her feel less alone.

She emphasized how this experience tested her like never before but also revealed the incredible strength found within a caring community. Montgomery did not provide a reason for the split. The couple began dating in 2017, welcomed their first child in March 2019, and married in December 2019 in Jamaica.

She is known for her roles in films like Black Swan and TV series including Skins, Human Target, Salem, New Amsterdam, 1923, and Scarpetta, and will star in the upcoming ABC spinoff The Rookie: North. The Daily Mail has reached out to her representatives and Joe Fox for comment





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Janet Montgomery Joe Fox Single Mother Instagram New Amsterdam Heartbreak Community Support Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Price reveals at what point she'll be 'done' with husband Lee Andrews'I am not stupid,' she insisted.

Read more »

Kelsey Parker reveals how late husband Tom 'connects' with family after deathKelsey has opened up about dealing with the death of The Wanted singer at the age of 33

Read more »

Katie Price reveals when husband Lee Andrews will get out of prison‘He is coming out, I can't wait to see him.'

Read more »