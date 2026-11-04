Janette MacAusland Pleads Not Guilty to Murders of Children Kai and Ella

Acupuncturist Janette MacAusland appears in Norfolk Superior Court for the arraignment of her two children, Kai and Ella, during a bitter divorce battle. She faces life in prison without parole.

Janette MacAusland appeared before Norfolk Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon to enter a not guilty plea to two counts of first-degree murder. The 49-year-old acupuncturist sobbed throughout the arraignment proceedings while standing handcuffed in the courtroom. She faces the death penalty or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole if convicted of strangling her two young children.

Core Details of the Tragedy and Indictment

MacAusland was indicted last month for the deaths of her seven-year-old son, Kai MacAusland, and six-year-old daughter, Ella MacAusland. The children were found dead in their $1.5 million home in Wellesley, Massachusetts, on April 24. The couple was in the midst of a bitter divorce dispute regarding custody and control of the property at the time of the killings.

Also read Why Almost Every Corporate AI Transformation Fails

Autopsy results revealed that the siblings died from strangulation combined with the effects of several substances. Toxicology reports identified zolpidem, acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and lorazepam in the children systems. Police stated that MacAusland confessed to her aunt after fleeing to Vermont, claiming she planned for the family to go to God together.

Stakeholder Positions and Mental Health Defense

Defense attorney Joseph Krowski Jr. described his client as broken during the court hearing. He pointed to MacAusland's long history of mental health struggles and previous treatment as context for the tragedy. Krowski emphasized that all legal options remain on the table, including a potential insanity defense.

Advertisement

The lawyer cited the Lindsay Clancy case to highlight ongoing discussions about women's mental health care. He asked how someone who spent her life as a healer and nurturer could commit such acts. The prosecution has maintained that the evidence points to premeditated first-degree murder.

Legal Proceedings and Court Orders

Judge Peter B. Krupp ordered MacAusland to be held without bail during the pre-trial detention phase. Her attorney did not contest this decision initially, stating he would review the roughly 2,000 pages of evidence recently provided by prosecutors. Krowski indicated that he may seek a bail hearing after completing this detailed review.

The judge also granted a defense request to temporarily seal the prosecution's statement of the case. Krowski argued that the document contained details designed to elicit a visceral response from potential jurors. He compared the statement to a glorified press release rather than a neutral legal filing.

Family Context and Future Court Dates

The divorce battle between MacAusland and Samuel MacAusland had been ongoing since he filed for divorce in October 2025. The couple disputed custody of Kai and Ella, with a court-appointed guardian scheduled to represent the children at a May 5 hearing. That hearing never occurred due to the deaths of the children.

Advertisement

MacAusland was arrested on April 24 at her aunt's home in Vermont. She arrived at the residence visibly distraught and with a neck injury. She confessed to killing the children and admitted driving to the Quechee Gorge Bridge, where she intended to jump but could not bring herself to do it.

Her next scheduled court appearance is set for December 16. However, her attorney has formally requested that she be excused from attending that hearing. The case continues to draw public attention due to the tragic circumstances and the high-value assets involved in the divorce proceedings.