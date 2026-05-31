Janice Dickinson reveals drastic facelift results amidst a lifetime of cosmetic transformations

Former supermodel Janice Dickinson discusses her latest plastic surgery results, reflecting on her extensive history with cosmetic procedures and a recent legal battle over injuries.

Janice Dickinson , the woman who famously dubbed herself the first supermodel in history, has once again captured the public eye by revealing the striking results of her latest facelift.

Now 71 years old, the television personality and business mogul has presented a visage that differs significantly from the image she projected during her peak years in the 1970s and 1980s. Dickinson has never been one to hide her affinity for cosmetic modifications, openly admitting to a long list of procedures designed to maintain a youthful appearance.

However, these frequent changes have often sparked intense debate among her followers. While some admire her commitment to aesthetics, others have expressed shock at her evolving look, with critics frequently suggesting that she has become unrecognizable over the decades. The trajectory of Dickinson's career is as dramatic as her physical transformations. She rose to international stardom in the early 1970s, gracing the covers of legendary publications such as Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Harper's Bazaar, and Playboy.

Her professional portfolio included collaborations with the most prestigious fashion houses of the era, including Versace, Calvin Klein, and Oscar de la Renta. After a period of relative obscurity in the 1990s, she experienced a massive career resurgence in 2003 when she joined the judging panel of America's Next Top Model. This role propelled her back into the mainstream spotlight, eventually leading to her own reality series, The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency.

Her journey with plastic surgery began long before her reality TV fame. She revealed that her first procedure, a mini facelift to address early jowls, took place in 1987 when she was 32 years old and dating action star Sylvester Stallone. This initial step opened the door to a lifelong pursuit of cosmetic perfection. Throughout the years, Dickinson has been candid about the various surgeries she has undergone to alter her body and face.

This comprehensive list includes breast enlargements, tummy tucks, liposuction, and neck lifts, along with the regular use of injectables like Botox. Her relationship with cosmetic surgery has not always been smooth. In 2015, she appeared on the show Botched to correct a breast enlargement from decades prior that had caused rippling across her chest.

Her appearance on the show was marked by volatile behavior, including demands for medication and walking around naked, which led Dr. Terry Dubrow to label her as his most challenging patient. Furthermore, her obsession with appearance and lifestyle led to financial instability. In 2013, she filed for bankruptcy after it was revealed she owed nearly one million dollars in unpaid taxes and debts to various cosmetic clinics and dermatologists in Beverly Hills.

Adding to her complex history, Dickinson is currently embroiled in a legal dispute regarding a severe injury she suffered while filming the reality series I'm A Celebrity... South Africa in late 2022. The model was forced to exit the production after a fall in the dark while attempting to reach the bathroom. She claims that this incident resulted in permanent disfigurement to her face, specifically affecting her cheeks, lips, and head.

Beyond the aesthetic damage, she alleges that the fall caused significant nerve damage, which has impaired her ability to speak, eat, and drink normally. Consequently, she has initiated a personal injury claim against the UK broadcaster ITV at the High Court, seeking approximately 940,000 dollars in damages. This ongoing legal battle highlights the precarious nature of her current health and the continuing drama that follows the woman who once defined the supermodel era





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