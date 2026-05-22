Janice Dickinson's Most Extreme Plastic Surgery Makeover and Injury Lawsuit

Janice Dickinson underwent a full facial overhaul with plastic surgeon Dr. Harrison Lee after receiving serious injuries on her face while filming a reality show. Dickinson underwent various procedures such as endoscopic brow and mid-facelift, a deep plane facelift, a dual plane neck lift, a subnasal lip lift, an extensive fat transfer, and a full face CO2 laser resurfacing.

Janice Dickinson underwent her most extreme plastic surgery makeover yet, where she underwent an endoscopic brow and mid-facelift, a deep plane facelift, a dual plane neck lift, a subnasal lip lift, an extensive fat transfer, and a full face CO2 laser resurfacing.

Dickinson suffered serious injuries to her face while filming a reality show in 2022. Dr. Harrison Lee, a triple board-certified plastic surgeon, conducted the procedure on Dickinson. Dickinson looked noticeably younger and fresher than she did before, with fewer wrinkles and smoother skin. She also had a personal injury claim against UK broadcaster ITV, seeking damages of £700,000 ($940,000 USD).

Dickinson is no stranger to cosmetic surgery. She got her first procedure, a mini facelift, at age 32 while dating Sylvester Stallone. Dickinson has previously undergone various procedures such as boob job, tummy tuck, neck and face-lifts, and liposuction. She has also injected Botox but insists that her plump pout is natural.

Janice Dickinson, also known as the world's first supermodel, has faded from the spotlight but is currently judging America's Next Top Model





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Janice Dickinson Plastic Surgery Makeover Celebrity Surgery Cailtin Lander Face Injury

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