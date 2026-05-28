Jannik Sinner Cramps Controversially, Loses to Cerundolo in Paris Heatwave

World number one Jannik Sinner was eliminated from Roland Garros after suffering severe cramping against Juan Manuel Cerundolo, with his mid-match exit for a medical assessment sparking debate over preferential treatment for top players during extreme heat.

Jannik Sinner 's hopes of advancing to the third round at Roland Garros were dashed by a combination of physical exhaustion and controversial officiating during a Paris heatwave.

The world number one was just four points away from victory at 6-3, 6-2, 5-1 against Juan Manuel Cerundolo when he began to suffer severe cramping, dizziness, and nausea. Despite attempts to continue, Sinner was allowed to leave the court for a medical assessment in an air-conditioned locker room after umpire Aurelie Tourte checked on him. This decision sparked immediate debate, with former champions like Jim Courier calling it 'baloney' and accusing officials of bending rules for top players.

Sinner eventually lost the next three sets, citing a lack of energy rather than the heat, though observers noted his visible struggle in the 32-degree conditions. The incident highlighted broader inconsistencies in how cramping is treated, as lower-ranked players like Jakub Mensik recently received time violations for similar issues. Sinner's coach Darren Cahill defended the player, suggesting a night match would have avoided the problem, but the optics of a top player receiving special treatment dominated post-match discussion.

After losing the third set, Sinner left again for a 'kit change,' using another break under the air conditioning, before conceding the fourth set with minimal effort to conserve energy for a final decider he never truly contested. The episode underscored the physical toll of Sinner's relentless recent schedule-five consecutive titles and 30 straight wins-and raised fresh questions about equity in tennis's heat and medical rules





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Jannik Sinner Roland Garros Juan Manuel Cerundolo Cramping Heatwave Officiating Medical Rules Grand Slam Paris

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