Jannik Sinner Crashes Out of French Open in Shocking Second-Round Loss to Juan Manuel Cerundolo

World number one Jannik Sinner suffered a stunning defeat at the French Open, losing to qualifier Juan Manuel Cerundolo after a dramatic physical collapse. Sinner, who had been dominant on clay with a 30-match winning streak, cited a total lack of energy and dizziness. The upset, one of the biggest in recent Roland Garros history, raises questions about his demanding schedule and his ability to sustain peak performance in best-of-five-set matches.

In a stunning upset at the French Open , world number one Jannik Sinner was eliminated in the second round by Argentine qualifier Juan Manuel Cerundolo .

This defeat marks one of the most significant shocks in recent Roland Garros history and abruptly ends Sinner's 30-match winning streak on clay. Sinner, the heavy favorite for the title, had been in dominant form throughout the clay season, capturing five consecutive ATP Masters 1000 titles. He entered the tournament having dropped only eight games in his first-round match and seemed poised for a routine victory after taking a commanding 6-3, 6-2, 5-1 lead against Cerundolo.

However, the Italian star suddenly and dramatically ran out of energy, stating he "could not find any energy" and felt "dizzy" and "wanted to vomit.

" Despite a mid-match medical timeout and visible physical struggle, Sinner could not recover his intensity, ultimately losing the third set 7-5 and the subsequent sets to complete a remarkable comeback by Cerundolo. Sinner himself dismissed the Paris heat as a primary factor, noting the conditions were "quite OK to play.

" Instead, he pointed to a sudden physical crash: "I had no energy today. That can happen. Nobody is a robot," he explained.

"In the beginning I was hitting very clean, very good, and then I just hit a wall. " This early exit is a major setback for Sinner's quest for the career Grand Slam, as it is his first failure to reach the second week of a major since the 2023 French Open and only the third time in that span he has not made the semi-finals.

The defeat also raises questions about his grueling schedule, which included winning three consecutive clay masters in Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome after lengthy hard-court campaigns in Indian Wells and Miami. Former player Tim Henman speculated that Sinner might have benefited from skipping either Madrid or Rome to arrive in Paris fresher.

Sinner, however, noted the difficulty of hindsight, saying, "If I don't play Madrid or Rome, maybe I come here and I still have a day like this where you feel sick.

" The tactical and physical patterns of the match are concerning for the world number one. After his initial dominance, Sinner resorted to simply trying to hit his way out of trouble as his movement deteriorated. He committed 43 of his 64 unforced errors in the final three sets, his first-serve percentage plummeted to 47% in the fourth set, and he won only 18 total points in the last two sets.

This continues a trend of struggles in extended matches: Sinner's record in five-set matches now stands at 12 losses in 18 decisions, with three of those defeats coming in the past year. He has also never won a match lasting over four hours in seven attempts. While this specific match lasted three hours and 36 minutes, the pattern suggests potential vulnerabilities in endurance and recovery.

Sinner announced he will not play again before his Wimbledon title defense on June 28, stating he needs to "recover completely and mentally.

" This unexpected loss not only opens the draw but also serves as a stark warning about the physical and mental demands of maintaining peak performance across a packed calendar and the relentless pressure of being the man to beat at every major





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Jannik Sinner French Open Roland Garros Juan Manuel Cerundolo Upset Clay Court Grand Slam Injury Physical Fatigue Schedule Tennis

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