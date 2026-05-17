Jannik Sinner Ends 50-Year Hiatus for Italian Men with Italian Open Victory

Jannik Sinner made history at the Italian Open by becoming the first Italian man to win the tournament in 50 years while also completing his collection of Masters 1000 titles. The rising tennis star extended his winning streak to 29 matches and enters the French Open with a perfect clay-court record this season.

Jannik Sinner has concluded Italy's 50-year wait for a male Italian Open champion by defeating Casper Ruud in the final at the Foro Italico. The 22-year-old also completed his set of career Masters 1000 titles with this victory, marking a remarkable achievement in his burgeoning career.

With this triumph, Sinner extends his winning streak to an astonishing 29 matches, with his last loss dating back to a February 19 defeat to Jakub Mensik in the Qatar Open quarterfinals. His impressive form on clay this season is highlighted by a perfect 17-0 record heading into the French Open, which begins next Sunday.

'Incredible,' Sinner remarked in his post-match interview. 'It's been a long time since an Italian man has won here—50 years. I'm just truly happy that one of us was able to capitalize on this incredible moment for Italian tennis.

' Sinner clinched the match with a deft inside-out forehand that kissed the line on his first championship point, maintaining his characteristic calm composure throughout. The victory secured his third Masters 1000 title of the year, following successes in Monte-Carlo and Madrid, further solidifying his status as one of the sport's rising stars.

For Italian tennis fans, this triumph is a historic moment, marking the first time since Franco Rossi's win in 1976 that a home player has lifted the trophy at the prestigious tournament





SkySports / 🏆 58. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jannik Sinner Italian Open Casper Ruud Masters 1000 Clay Season

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daniil Medvedev issues complaint against Jannik Sinner before Italian Open delayThe Russian and the Italian will resume their Italian Open semi-final on Saturday

Read more »

Jannik Sinner Struggled with Anxiety or Panic Attack During Italian Open Semi-Final ClashFormer Grand Slam champion Flavia Pennetta believes that Jannik Sinner may have suffered an anxiety or panic attack during his Italian Open semi-final clash against Daniil Medvedev. Sinner overcame physical struggles to take a 6-2 5-7 4-2 lead over Medvedev before the deciding set was interrupted because of rain. Pennetta believes that Sinner learned from his previous health issues during a clash against Holger Rune at the 2025 Australian Open.

Read more »

Jannik Sinner Moves Into Italian Open Final After Rain-Delayed Win over Daniil MedvedevSinner defeats Medvedev in rain-delayed match to secure a spot in the final against Casper Ruud, where he will be going for a Career Golden Masters after dominating on the court.

Read more »

Daniil Medvedev demands rule change as 'solution' to Jannik Sinner controversy at Italian OpenDaniil Medvedev has urged tennis chiefs to bring in a new rule change after his controversial semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner at the Italian Open.

Read more »