Jannik Sinner's Fitness Claim and Tournament Strategy Ahead of French Open

Jannik Sinner has maintained that his fitness claim made before the French Open is a necessity, despite potentially missing several tournaments to stay fit. The Mens singles world No.1 has performed exceptionally well, clinching MVG Masters events, winning nine matches, and evading cramp in his Round of 16 match in Rome. Sinner explained that focusing on tournaments one by one would allow him to stay in top physical condition as fitness is the most important aspect, especially given his further four GS tournaments at Canadian Open, Cincinnati Masters, Shangai Masters, and Paris Masters.

Jannik Sinner maintains fitness claim before French Open despite misses in calendar year Jannik Sinner , currently on a 29-match winning streak after clinching the sixth Masters 1000 event, has redefined his tournament strategy this season to address fitness concerns.

Despite his stellar form and winning all five Masters 1000 events so far in 2026, Sinner believes in handling his tournaments one by one and ensuring he is in perfect physical condition to compete. The world No.1 confirmed that he may not participate in any grass-court events before the third major of the year at Wimbledon.

Explaining his fitness claim, Sinner mentioned that cramp was a fitness concern during his semi-final win against the Russian at the Rome Masters, which he addressed by raising it with the umpire. However, it is doubtful that the tournament authorities would ensure treatment for cramp as it is considered a fitness issue. Sinner also discussed his priority ahead of the French Open, focusing on recovery in the upcoming two or three days.

He hinted that tennis training may not be conducted regularly before this tournament, but he plans to spend some time with his family before rejoining the competition. Sinner mentioned that he wants to disconnect from tennis and focus on personal life for a few days before the French Open. His big rival, who was also ruled out with a wrist injury, likely increases the Italian's chances of securing a fifth Grand Slam title





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