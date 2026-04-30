Japan Considers $3.1 Billion Electricity Subsidy Amid Rising LNG Costs

Japan is planning a three-month electricity subsidy program worth $3.1 billion to mitigate the impact of soaring LNG prices, as geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions strain the country’s energy security. The initiative, set to begin in July, follows warnings from the industry minister about rising electricity costs and could deplete Japan’s subsidy fund within months.

The Japan ese government is considering a new round of subsidies to help offset rising electricity costs for consumers, according to a report by Reuters citing unnamed sources.

The proposed subsidy program, estimated to cost around $3.1 billion, would run for three months, beginning in July and ending in September. This initiative comes after Japan’s industry minister warned that the impact of higher liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices on electricity costs would become more pronounced by June. Japan, which relies heavily on LNG for electricity generation, is the world’s second-largest importer of the fuel due to its limited domestic energy resources.

The country’s dependence on LNG imports has been a focal point since the United States intensified pressure on global energy markets, urging buyers to shift away from Russian energy supplies. Prior to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Japan had secured long-term LNG contracts with Qatar, including a 27-year deal signed by JERA, Japan’s largest LNG importer and power producer, for 3 million tons of LNG annually, with deliveries set to begin in 2028.

However, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has exacerbated supply concerns, particularly with LNG shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Despite these challenges, JERA recently confirmed that it has secured enough LNG to meet its needs through July and is adjusting its procurement strategy to navigate the volatile market.

The Japanese government has already allocated over $3 billion to subsidize fuel prices, and the additional electricity subsidies could deplete the country’s $6.26 billion subsidy fund within a few months. The move reflects growing concerns about energy affordability amid global geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions





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