JAQUELINE Jossa Shares Family Update After Split From Dan Osborne

JAQUELINE Jossa, a TV star and former reality star, shared a cozy family update with her daughters after her split from Dan Osborne. The couple had been plagued by various split rumors and a very rocky marriage in the years leading up to the final decision.

JAQUELINE Jossa shared a cozy family update with her daughters after her split from Dan Osborne . The TV star, 33, posted a series of snaps, alongside the caption: "Sunday means roast and last minute school work .

" The former reality star recently shared a video of himself playing football in the sunshine, alongside a caption about returning home to "face reality". The couple had been plagued by various split rumors in the months leading to the revelation as well as having had a very rocky marriage in the years leading up to the final decision.

A source close to Dan told The Sun: "Everyone knows they've had their troubles, but after spending some time apart this year, they've decided to make the split permanent. It's claimed former Towie star Dan moved out permanently in February into the house he was said to have





TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

JAQUELINE Jossa Dan Osborne Split Family Update Roast School Work Football Split Rumors Rocky Marriage Towie Star Dan Split Permanent

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elsie Hewitt spotted for the first time since split with Pete Davidson in NYCFormer model Elsie Hewitt was seen for the first time since her split from Pete Davidson in New York City on Friday, where she was spotted grabbing an iced coffee with her baby girl, Scottie Rose.

Read more »

Vernon Kay's dad addresses cheating rumours after son's split from Tess DalyThe couple announced their shock separation earlier this month.

Read more »

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay Party Amid Marital SplitTwo weeks after revealing their marriage split, Tess Daly and Vernon Kay headed out for a weekend together, showing they are still friends and committed to their roles as parents. They partied with friends, enjoyed food and displayed no tension between them.

Read more »

Ella Rae Wise on her Dan Edgar split and her Love Island dreamsTOWIE star Ella Rae Wise has spoken candidly about her split from Dan Edgar and life as a 'single pringle', while also sharing her dreams of appearing on Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing.

Read more »