US envoy Jared Kushner faces intense backlash after praising Vladimir Putin as a political grandmaster and validating Kremlin narratives on the Ukraine war.

US Special Envoy Jared Kushner has ignited a diplomatic firestorm after praising Russian President Vladimir Putin as a grandmaster of politics. The comments came during an interview with the German MD Meets Podcast, where Kushner highlighted Putin's restraint regarding nuclear weapons. Critics argue this stance validates Kremlin propaganda and undermines Western unity.

Kushner Defends Putin's Political Strategy

Jared Kushner, who serves as a close advisor to President Donald Trump, described the Russian leader as a historical figure who genuinely desired peace. He argued that Putin's decision not to utilize nuclear arms represents a significant gesture of restraint in a volatile geopolitical landscape. The envoy suggested that this inhibition might not last indefinitely, adding urgency to the current diplomatic stalemate.

Also read Kushner says Europe has no better Ukraine peace plan as he praises Putin

Kushner implied that European nations and Ukraine have provoked the Kremlin through their continued support for Kyiv. He warned that the conflict has transformed into a proxy war, with Europe funding and arming Ukraine against Russian forces. He emphasized that the current situation is incredibly dangerous and susceptible to massive escalation due to potential miscalculations.

Rejection of Kyiv Attacks and Peace Obstacles

The envoy repeated disputed claims that Ukrainian drone attacks on Putin's residence in December derailed peace negotiations. Kushner alleged that the strike on the property in the Novgorod region pushed the Russian leader back from the negotiating table. Western intelligence agencies have strongly disputed the validity of these claims regarding the attack.

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Current deadlock in peace talks persists because Vladimir Putin refuses to relinquish his demand to control the entire Donbas region. Jared Kushner and fellow envoy Steve Witkoff have engaged in numerous hours of discussions with the Russian team. However, the territorial issue remains a primary sticking point preventing any breakthrough between Kyiv and the Kremlin.

Criticism From Western Experts and Politicians

Ukrainian commentator Kate Bohuslavska condemned Kushner's remarks as shameful rhetoric that ignores the ongoing death toll. She questioned the morality of praising a leader whose war efforts have resulted in nearly one million fatalities. The criticism highlights the disconnect between Kushner's narrative and the reality on the ground in Ukraine.

Professor Maria Popova from McGill University accused the envoy of acting as Putin's spokesman rather than an impartial mediator. Former US Ambassador to Moscow Michael McFaul also rebuked the admiration expressed for Vladimir Putin. McFaul argued that the Russian leader squandered his country's opportunity for peaceful integration with Europe.

Continuing Violence and Economic Disputes

Violence continues to escalate despite the diplomatic rhetoric surrounding peace talks. A recent Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv resulted in at least two civilian deaths. This attack occurred alongside a barrage of ballistic missiles that damaged a shopping mall and other infrastructure in Kyiv.

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Ukraine responded with major drone strikes on Russian industrial targets in the Stavropol region. These attacks targeted a chemical factory linked to the ammunition industry and a strategic gas-fired power station. A separate strike hit an oil and gas platform in the Bashkortostan Republic, demonstrating Ukraine's capacity to disrupt Russian supply chains.

Kushner also criticized European economic policies, claiming the continent purchased over two hundred fifty billion dollars in fossil fuels from Russia. He argued that this funding allows Moscow to sustain its war effort while opposing it politically. The envoy suggested that Europe has paid more for Russian energy than it has given in aid to Ukraine.