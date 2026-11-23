An inquest ruled that Jay Hewitt was unlawfully killed by Jasmine Davenport who deliberately crashed her Audi into his motorcycle in Kent, leaving their four children orphaned.

A coroner has officially ruled that Jay Hewitt was unlawfully killed after he was struck by a car driven by his former partner, Jasmine Davenport, in Kent. The inquest revealed that Davenport swerved her Audi Q3 into Mr. Hewitt's motorcycle on a residential road, causing him to crash through a fence and sustain fatal injuries.

Details of the Fatal Collision

The fatal encounter occurred on the evening of Friday, August 1, 2025, along Reculver Road in Beltinge, near Herne Bay. CCTV footage captured both the Audi and Mr. Hewitt's Yamaha MT-10 motorcycle traveling at approximately 58mph in a zone with a 30mph limit. Mr. Arouna, a passenger in the vehicle, testified that Davenport became stressed upon seeing Mr. Hewitt, who had been following her because he was concerned about the welfare of their children.

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Mr. Arouna stated that Davenport suddenly jerked the steering wheel towards the motorcyclist, an action he described as an impulsive decision made in the heat of the moment. Forensic evidence confirmed dents on the car that aligned with the motorcycle's handlebars, and investigators determined that no mechanical defects or adverse weather conditions contributed to the collision.

Stakeholder Accounts and Witness Testimony

Davenport initially denied involvement in the crash, attempting to blame her passenger, Mr. Arouna, by claiming he had grabbed the steering wheel. However, police detectives uncovered a series of lies told by Davenport during her initial statements. Messages she sent after Mr. Hewitt's funeral contained chilling admissions, including the statement that she had put him in a box.

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Samme-Jo Hewitt, the sister of the victim, provided context regarding Mr. Hewitt's state of mind, noting that he had been unable to contact Davenport or their four children for several days prior to the incident. She explained that her brother had been actively searching for them to ensure their safety when the vehicles encountered each other on the road.

Aftermath and Legal Consequences

Following the collision, Davenport drove away from the scene, leaving Mr. Hewitt in the front garden of a bungalow. Mr. Arouna recounted that Davenport expressed distress upon arriving at her father's home in Canterbury, telling him that she believed she had hit Jay. Allegations were also made that Davenport's father or his partner smashed a doorbell camera at the property.

Davenport herself died in a separate car crash while still under investigation for Mr. Hewitt's murder. The coroner's ruling of unlawful killing leaves the former couple's four young children, all under the age of eight, without either parent. The inquest at Oakwood House in Maidstone concluded that Davenport's actions were deliberate, despite her initial claims of accidental involvement.