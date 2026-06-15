Jasmine Goode and Melissa Marie Wed in Lavish Ceremony Blending Bachelor Nation and Bravo

Reality stars Jasmine Goode from The Valley and Bachelor Nation fame, and Melissa Marie, her partner from The Valley, celebrated their marriage in a star-studded wedding at the Crossed Keys Estate in New Jersey. The ceremony, filled with emotional vows and attended by a who's who of Bravo and Bachelor alumni, marked the union of two women whose relationship has been followed by fans of reality television. From heartfelt love notes to mutual tributes, the event combined lavish production with intimate moments, showcasing the couple's journey from engagement to marriage.

The wedding of Jasmine Goode and Melissa Marie united two popular reality TV universes over the weekend. The couple, known from Bravo 's The Valley and Bachelor Nation , celebrated their marriage at the Crossed Keys Estate in New Jersey on Saturday.

The ceremony, organized by The Wedding Plan, was an emotional and visually stunning event filled with floral arrangements, personal tributes, and the presence of many fellow reality stars. Goode, 38, and Marie both wore traditional white gowns with veils, symbolizing their union in front of friends and family. The guest list reflected their reality TV backgrounds, with attendance from The Valley castmates including Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Zack Wickham, Janet Caperna, Nia Sanchez, and Jesse Lalley.

From Bachelor Nation, Goode's former castmates Rachel Lindsay, Jaimi King, Alexis Waters, and Danielle Lombard were also present to witness the couple exchange vows. The ceremony included a heartfelt moment where Marie recalled the numerous love notes she had written to Goode over the years. Holding back tears, she said, In my phone has been filled with love notes written in the middle of the night, since five years ago when we met.

Because when I couldn't sleep, I've always thought about you. She continued, referencing her first love note from May 2, 2021, marking one year of loving Goode. The emotional exchange highlighted the depth of their relationship, which has been documented on the Bravo reality series The Valley, a spin-off of Vanderpump Rules. Goode described seeing Marie walk down the aisle as the highlight of the ceremony, telling Us Weekly, That moment was always what mattered most.

Everything else faded away, and it became about the two of us making a commitment to each other. Both women expressed profound gratitude for one another in their post-ceremony remarks. Goode praised Melissas heart, noting she loves fiercely and always shows up with kindness and grace. She has been my biggest cheerleader and my safe place.

I truly feel lucky to call her my wife, Goode added. In turn, Marie said Jasmine inspires her to be a better person, citing her strength, optimism, and ability to light up every room she walks into. She makes life fun, fills our home with love and reminds me not to take the little moments for granted, Marie shared.

The couples journey has been followed by Bravo viewers since The Valley premiered in 2024, though Goode first rose to fame as a contestant on Nick Vialls season of The Bachelor and later appeared on Bachelor In Paradise. Their engagement occurred nearly two years ago during a trip to Italy, with both women proposing to each other in a spontaneous and joyful moment.

The wedding celebration extended into a lavish reception where the couple and their guests danced the night away, marking the beginning of their married life amidst a fusion of reality TV fame and genuine personal commitment





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Jasmine Goode Melissa Marie The Valley Bravo Bachelor Nation Wedding Reality TV Crossed Keys Estate Engagement Love Notes

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