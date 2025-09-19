Jason Bateman and Jude Law’s ‘Black Rabbit’ Captures Netflix Viewers in Thrilling New Series

Black Rabbit, starring Jason Bateman and Jude Law as estranged brothers caught in a web of debt and family drama, quickly rises to the top of Netflix's trending shows. The series boasts captivating performances, stylish visuals, and a gripping plot that explores themes of brotherhood, betrayal, and the high stakes of the New York City underbelly.

Netflix 's new thriller, Black Rabbit , has quickly climbed to the top of the streaming platform's most popular TV shows list just a day after its release. The show features acclaimed Hollywood actors Jude Law and Jason Bateman as estranged brothers, Jake and Vince, reunited in New York City after their mother's death. Law portrays Jake, a successful yet stressed restaurateur who has meticulously crafted the Black Rabbit , a luxurious three-story clubhouse, into a renowned New York establishment.

The restaurant prides itself on extravagant offerings, such as $50 hamburgers and imported 'beet tincture' to enhance its pricy Negronis. Meanwhile, Bateman takes on the more complex and morally ambiguous role of Vince, a former high-flyer now drowning in debt and concocting desperate schemes to evade his creditors. Driven by urgency, Vince returns to New York, specifically to the Black Rabbit, on the eve of a crucial visit from a New York Times food critic.Adding to the tension, the series opens with a dramatic flashback scene one month prior, depicting an armed robbery that unfolds during a bustling night at the restaurant. Jake is seen frozen with a gun pointed at his face, culminating in a gunshot and a subsequent time jump that unravels the events leading up to this pivotal moment. Black Rabbit delves into themes of nightlife, financial struggles, and the complexities of brotherhood. Comparisons to Ozark are inevitable, given Bateman's involvement and Laura Linney's direction of several episodes. The show has garnered praise for its twists, stylish visuals, and the compelling performances of its leads, particularly Bateman's portrayal of the volatile Vince. Though some viewers find the narrative pacing slightly uneven, the overall consensus is that Black Rabbit offers an engaging and suspenseful viewing experience





